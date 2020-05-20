Scientists say they are getting closer to finding a cure for coronavirus – BGR

Researchers studying the new coronavirus and ways to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 that don't include a vaccine are working on antibody-based medications.

Centivax has been exploring antibodies that work in SARS to prevent the new coronavirus from attacking cells.

Other laboratories, including one at Stanford University, confirmed that the antibodies also worked on the new virus and could act as a possible cure for COVID-19.

A vaccine is the only medicine that can prevent us from becoming infected with the new coronavirus. More than 100 candidates are already in the process, and a handful of them have already reached various stages of human testing. While the signs are promising, we still have to know if these drugs are safe and effective. Once they are approved for use, it will take years for the entire world population to be immunized.

Fortunately, a new type of medication is currently being developed, one that can improve the condition of existing patients and even provide limited immunity against infection. These are antibody-based medications that can block the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within the body and can increase the immune response in patients with COVID-19.

The first successful antibody therapies use plasma from patients recovered with COVID-19. Antibodies transplanted from a person who has recovered from someone struggling to get rid of the infection have already saved lives. But plasma transfusions won't meet demand, and that's where antibody-based medications come in.

A series of reports details various projects of this type that are already underway in the United States, Korea, China and other regions. Some will soon reach the clinical trial phase, and the first drugs may be ready for use later this year. Researchers have used all kinds of antibodies that can prevent the virus from replicating, including antibodies that worked against the SARS virus almost 20 years ago, and antibodies taken from flames, which are immune to COVID-19.

A new ABC News The report details the work of a Bay Area team that has been working on antibody therapy that may soon be ready for mass use. The laboratory has also been using antibodies to SARS to fight the new virus.

“Once we have this therapy on our hands, if you have to go to the hospital or if your loved one has to go to the hospital, you can give them the therapy, and instead of getting sicker and more likely to die, they get better quickly and they go home, "said Dr. Jacob Glanville. The doctor is widely known to appear on the Pandemic docuseries that is available to stream on Netflix. He is also the CEO of Distributed Bio and its Centivax therapeutic spin-off.

"We definitely need vaccines, but they take a long time to develop, and you can't give them to those who are already sick because vaccines often take four, five or six weeks to take effect," he added. But "the moment we have antibody therapy, we can end the crisis."

Stanford University and two other independent laboratories have confirmed that multiple Centivax SARS antibodies can also neutralize SARS-CoV-2. What that means is that the drugs can block the new coronavirus from binding to and infecting human cells. The coronavirus takes over cells and uses them as plants that allow them to replicate. The infected cell is destroyed and new copies of the virus can infect other cells.

Centivax expects to move into clinical trials in August, and a possible treatment could be launched in September, pending regulatory approval.

