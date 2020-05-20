Season finale of & # 39; The Voice & # 39; wins on Tuesday night, & # 39; Stargirl & # 39; debut – Up News Info

The voice He ended his season on Tuesday with a virtual finale that dropped 0.9 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 7.43 million viewers who tuned in as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas practically crowned the winner (no spoilers here) for reality Singing contest 18th cycle.

The finale, which aired from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., dropped a tenth of the first part of Monday to match the season low. It was also down two-tenths from the end of last spring. Still, NBC swept the night off the show and viewers.

Meanwhile, CW introduced a new hero into its comic book universe with DC Star Girl (0.3, 1.21M), down and tenth from The flash final a week ago on schedule but beating the viewers. The freshman series was followed by DC Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 803,000), which was stable.

ABC aired the special After the dance (0.4, 2.63M) with ESPN presenter and NBA commentator Stephen A. Smith. The hour-long special in primetime featured NBA legends as they discussed ESPN's hit docuseries Michael Jordan. The last Dance. The network followed with another special, the two hours The history of soaps (0.3, 2.03M), which highlight the impact of soap operas.

Elsewhere, it was pretty quiet, with CBS broadcasting replays of NCIS, FBI and FBI: the most wanted and Fox a summary of The masked singer (0.9, 4.17M) and a repetition of 24 hours to hell and back.