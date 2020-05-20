Shad Gaspard, a former WWE star, found dead at 39; fighting community mourns

Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard was found dead at the age of 39.

Gaspard went missing on May 17 after a rip current carried him and his son out to sea in Venice Beach, California.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for Gaspard on May 19.

Gaspard and her 10-year-old son were caught in the current when Gaspard signaled and called first responders to save their son first. Gaspard's son was rescued, while the older Gaspard disappeared.

Gaspard, whose most memorable time in WWE was as part of the Cryme Tyme tag team alongside JTG (real name Jayson Anthony Paul), last fought for the company in 2010.

He was also known for stopping a possible armed robbery in 2016.

The fighting community poured out love and good wishes for Gaspard and his family:

