Shruti Haasan remembers the tremors during his first shot at Luck with Sanjay Dutt

Actress Shruti Haasan, who made her Bollywood debut with Luck alongside Sanjay Dutt and Imran Khan, remembers her early days on the set of the film. She is the superstar, the daughter of Kamal Haasan, but that did not help her combat the nervousness she felt when looking at the camera for her first shot.





In a recent interview, the actress talked about how she bagged her first movie. She said that it was her rakhi brother, Imran Khan, who suggested her name to the creators of Luck. Shruti admitted that he had not prepared enough and that it was terrible. in the film.

She recalls: "My first shot was with Sanjay Dutt and I started shaking as soon as the camera was turned on. I was very nervous. My VO star had no idea it was my first shot, but my director (Soham Shah) guided me. Every scene in that movie was difficult and I had no idea what was going on. I had been on many sets growing up, but acting in a movie is a different ball game. The only thing I liked about myself in the movie was my look, of a rough baby, that really became fashionable. I also sang and played the song, Luck Azma. I was in my alley. Fortunately, people remember me for the song and not for my performance in the movie. "





In retrospect, Shruti felt that he was privileged to have had that opportunity and that he should have made the most of it. She said: "I was disappointed with the missed opportunity and realized that I had no natural talent as an actor. I had to work on my skills, even more so because my last name took me to places that many could not reach. All my dad said that it was "keep working,quot; after watching the movie. I'd rather be criticized, this wasn't even a comment. "