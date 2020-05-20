Skeet Ulrich: I left Riverdale because I was creatively bored

Riverdale fans surprised when the show announced Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols I would not return as regulars of the series for the fifth season of The CW show. Now Ulrich is surprising fans with the real reason why he left.

Outings were announced in February before The CW confirmed that the series would skip college and go ahead in time to introduce the teen characters as young adults.

"I am incredibly grateful for the friendships I have made Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis, "Ulrich said in a statement to E! News." I am proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided it's time for me to continue exploring other creative opportunities. "