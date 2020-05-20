Skeet Ulrich: I left Riverdale because I was creatively bored

Riverdale fans surprised when the show announced Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols I would not return as regulars of the series for the fifth season of The CW show. Now Ulrich is surprising fans with the real reason why he left.
Outings were announced in February before The CW confirmed that the series would skip college and go ahead in time to introduce the teen characters as young adults.
"I am incredibly grateful for the friendships I have made Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis, "Ulrich said in a statement to E! News." I am proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided it's time for me to continue exploring other creative opportunities. "
While hinting at the exploration of "creative opportunities," Ulrich went a step further during a live Instagram feed with his girlfriend. Megan Blake Irwin.
"I'm going Riverdale because I was creatively bored " Ulrich said. "How is that? The most honest answer."
Ulrich joined the program as FP Jones, father of Cole SprouseJughead Jones, in a recurring role in the first season. He was elevated to the regular series in the second season.
Riverdale It will return for the fifth season in January 2021. The CW announced that it will hold premieres of new and recurring shows until next year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The fifth season will continue where he left the fourth season, completing high school for Archie (KJ Apa) and the crew before jumping in time.
Season five of Riverdale It will begin with the last days of our characters as students at Riverdale High. From an epic prom to a bittersweet graduation, there are still plenty of emotional moments and goodbyes to come, with some couples breaking up as they all go their separate ways to college, or elsewhere, "The CW said in a Then we will dock with our gang again as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their past troubles. And life, and romance, will only be more complicated now that they are twenty years old … "
%MINIFYHTMLd269e81d117a639a995815b85e766f6614%%MINIFYHTMLd269e81d117a639a995815b85e766f6615%