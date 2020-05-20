Skip Bayless blames Phil Jackson as & # 39; true villain & # 39; who destroyed the Bulls dynasty

Skip Bayless is back with a load of bulls.

The former superstar journalism journalist and current Fox Sports cartoon came to light after the end of ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot; with a twist. While social media debated how former (and now deceased) GM Jerry Krause was the man who ended the Bulls dynasty, Bayless called Phil Jackson the "true villain,quot; responsible.

"This incriminated Phil Jackson as the true villain. Not Jerry Krause – Phil Jackson," said Bayless. "I had lengthy interviews with Phil and Jerry at the end of that season in Chicago, and I walked away from my interview with Phil, not trusting him at all, in this kind of Svengali grasp, in this way that I could hypnotize Michael Jordan and get him to do what Phil wanted to do.

"That Jerry Reinsdorf annulled Jerry Krause as general manager, he went to Phil after that sixth championship, and what became the final, and he said, 'Hi Phil, I want you to come back.' … owner, thank goodness, came to his senses, overruled the general manager and said, "Phil, you have to come back." And Phil said, "No, I'm done, Jerry Reinsdorf. I need some time." 39 ;.

So in summary: Because Jackson called the 1998 season "The Last Dance," he is to blame for ending the dynasty. It makes a bit of sense, because Jackson seemed stubborn enough not to agree to return after winning the last title.

It may seem like another segment of the Bayless gas exchange, but you do have some level of knowledge of what was going on in Chicago at the time. In 1998, he joined the Chicago Tribune as a columnist, covering the Bulls during the 1998 season. Bayless says he conducted multiple interviews with Krause, Jackson, and Jordan at the time.

Bayless says Jackson blamed Jordan, saying Jordan was essentially washed out during the final championship race in 1998.

There's also the fact of taking Jerry Reinsdorf's comments to the letter. Reinsdorf has been criticized in recent years for his management of the Bulls and Chicago White Sox. Who can say that Reinsdorf is not saving your comments?

You can see the entire segment here:

.@RealSkipBayless about Phil Jackson declining to return after the 1998 season: "This was a bomb. This incriminated Phil Jackson as the real villain, not Jerry Krause. I am convinced that Phil Jackson already had some kind of deal with the Lakers." pic.twitter.com/GAmt7UGzHm – NOT DISPUTED (@undisputed) May 18, 2020

We may never know the truth about the Bulls' breakup, thanks to one small detail: Because Krause died in 2017, he was unable to give his side of the story throughout the docuseries, other than the images archived during the years of the Bulls.

One thing seems certain: there is more than enough guilt to go through the end of one of the largest dynasties the sports world has ever seen.