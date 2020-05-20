Sony Michael Bay Erwin Stoff Turn Mark Greaney Audible Armored Film – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has acquired Armored, a film adaptation of the new audiobook written by Mark Greaney, best known for writing the Gray man bestselling and also co-author of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan novels.

Michael Bay is producing through his new contract at Sony Pictures alongside Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts. They will quickly establish a writer. The book will be released through Audible in late 2020 and will be published as a traditional novel at a later date.

The novel centers on a high-risk security contractor suffering from old injuries, both physical and mental, and reluctantly taking a job working in a heavily armed convoy that transports UN delegates through the "cartel country" from Mexico. Atop the Sierra Espino del Diablo, the mission turns into a desperate fight for survival as corrupt police, rival gangs, and an enemy attempt to destroy the small caravan before talks of peace bear fruit.

Study sources said the focus could shift to Mexico and the cartels, but that is what is in the book.

Bay has remained busy despite the pandemic. He teamed up with Adam Goodman in the pandemic-themed thriller Songbird, which will begin production in five weeks, with Adam Mason directing.

Greaney is represented by CAA and Scott Miller at Trident Media Group.