Sources say they know why Ruby Rose left Batwoman: she hated work.

A source who spoke to TV Line recently explained the reason for Ruby Rose's surprising departure from The CW superhero series, Batwoman, It was the first primetime superhero television show starring a lesbian woman as the lead.

As previously reported, Rose released a statement yesterday in which she revealed that she would be leaving the series after just one season. The actress said she would not return for another season in the following year, 2021.

Fast forward to today, and Just Jared picked up the source's comments to TV Line saying that Ruby's decision was not necessarily made on her own. The source said: "It was not 100 percent his decision."

Turns out, according to the source, Ruby did not like working on the show and did not like staying in Vancouver, British Columbia. The source said the star was not happy working on Batwoman and it was obvious to everyone around him.

In other words, her coworkers and cast members did not like spending time with her. They all decided together that it would be better if she didn't Batwoman

Also, Ruby also did not like the "long hours,quot; required for the role of television. The second season of the series is slated to begin in January 2021. Despite all of the above, another source stated that this was not the real reason Ruby left.

Fans have been speculating that Ruby Rose decided to leave Batwoman due to the injury he suffered last year. Variety recently reported that Rose had undergone emergency surgery for two herniated discs in her back.

At the time, it was unclear which project caused his injuries, but sources now claim that this may have had something to do with his departure. Another source who spoke to Variety said otherwise, arguing that it had very little to do with her surgery.

Reportedly, BatwomanThe ratings weren't terrific, averaging just 0.5 among adults between the ages of 18 and 49, although it was in third place among other CW productions, Variety reported.



