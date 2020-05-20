TalentX Entertainment Names Sean Stewart as Director of Digital Talent – Up News Info

TalentX Entertainment has announced former Gersh Agency talent agent Sean Stewart as the company's Director of Digital Talent.

In his new role, Stewart will direct the firm's main tourism and digital clients. He will also spearhead all touring initiatives and develop the upcoming Talent X Entertainment convention, appropriately known as TalentX Con.

"Sean is an extraordinary talent with a unique appearance in the digital landscape," said TalentX Vice President of Talent Michael Gruen. “We are only interested in hiring the best of the best and Sean definitely meets the requirements. We hope it will help him develop our existing talent and that he will go out and find the next era of digital superstars. ”

During her time at Gersh, Stewart worked with social media stars Kurtis Conner and Cherdleys, comic / actress Jade Catta Preta and Bachelor in Paradise star Corrinne Olympios.

TalentX Entertainment launched in 2019 with a "creator first" philosophy, which appeals to Tik Tokkers, YouTubers, and Twitch streamers. The company was co-founded by YouTubers Tal Fishman and Jason Wilhelm, TikTok star Josh Richards, as well as Warren Lentz (formerly of WME, Yahoo and Fullscreen) and aforementioned Michael Gruen (former NBA agent, entrepreneur of FinTech / DeFi and CEO of Creator Edge Media), bring a wealth of experience as industry experts.

%MINIFYHTML7612c3b4dfa27c2f5dbbd87b50112b0213%

In January 2020, TalentX was launched Sway LA, bringing together six of TikTokkers, including Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Anthony Reeves, Bryce Hall, Kio Cyr and Jaden Hossler in a Bel Air mansion to create an endless stream of content. Stewart is ready to manage the house. The company recently announced a partnership with eSports giant ReKTGlobal to form TalentX Gaming (TXG), a talent management company created specifically for gaming and eSports athletes and streamers.