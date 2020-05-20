Tamar Braxton fans warn singer that her sister is going to look for her after challenging Babyface's Toni Braxton

Tamar Braxton made his fans happy when he did the Toni Braxton challenge that was apparently released by Babyface. Check out the video he shared on his social media account.

Ba @babyface She's going to KILL us‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ but I think you started the @Tonibraxton challenge I'm here to #Tonibraxtonchallenge here, "Tamar captioned her post.

Babyface skipped the comments and said, "I love it … thanks for the notes."

One follower wrote: ‘Tamar nailed the notes, but your guitar and songwriting skills are unparalleled! Toni should be so proud ❤️. ’

Someone else said to Tamar: ‘@tamarbraxton I live you and your sister! You are all undisputed royalty, "and another follower posted this message:" Girl, you know you can sing when you're laughing, being fun and it STILL sounds like this! You and your sister are both great. "

Another follower said, "Tamar, you sound exactly the same, except that the range is higher," and one commenter posted this: "There's a lot of love and admiration in this here, it's cute."

Someone said: ‘@tamarbraxton you are an enemy !!! How about we start a challenge called I'm Tamar, and I want to be like my sister … ughhh grow elegant ", and another follower said:" I love something about Toni ", that voice is very distinctive, it was never a very different imitation anyone in the game. "

Another follower wrote: "I'm saying … Toniiiiii, Tamar here is accurate again @tonibraxton,quot;.

Someone else sprang up on Tamar and said: haces You pretend to be THE BEST! The BFV episode when you did it in rehearsal will always be the best! "

In other news, Tamar has to explain a few things to her fans recently. In case you don't know, he found himself in hot water after a few things he said about Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj.



