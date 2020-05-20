Tesla Files Alameda County Lawsuit Over COVID-19 Closure Order – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (KPIX) – Electric car maker Tesla has withdrawn its lawsuit against Alameda County for the shelter at the site that closed its factory in Fremont.

Reuters first reported that the automaker was withdrawing the May 9 case filed against the county for "reopening its vehicle factory against the county shutdown orders."

Tesla sought a precautionary and declaratory measure from the county after its decision to extend closure orders for manufacturers and threatened to move the factory out of state. Production was first discontinued on March 23.

Tesla reopened its factory on May 11, defying county orders.