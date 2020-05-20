Texas AG Ken Paxton Files Appeal to Block Decision Allowing Mail Ballots for Those Concerned About COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal to block a federal court ruling this week allowing mail ballots for residents who are concerned about contracting the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Antonio ordered the state to allow its voters to cast ballots by mail while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Paxton has voiced opposition to mail-in ballots for reasons such as fear of the coronavirus, citing the potential for fraud.

A day after the ruling, Paxton filed his appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

%MINIFYHTML2f534255045f1ae4f0eee6487b41e05613%

Last week, the attorney general urged the Texas Supreme Court to order local election officials, such as those in Dallas, El Paso and Harris counties, to comply with ballot laws, saying that COVID-19 fears do not qualify residents for this. voting measure

"Mail ballots are vulnerable to fraud," said Paxton. "Two-thirds of all voter fraud cases prosecuted by my office involve mail ballot fraud, also known as,quot; vote picking. "Allowing widespread mail ballots will lead to further fraud and will deprive legal voters."

The entire appeal can be read here.

The problems of in-person voting have been a growing concern for residents across the state due to the pandemic. Concerns such as long lines queuing and multiple people touching the voting equipment make residents want to consider mail ballots.

Texas is expected to hold second-round primary elections in July.