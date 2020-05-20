The BET awards show will be virtual this year

The BET Awards must continue!

The viral pandemic has canceled everything but the bills. But it will not cancel an event for culture: the BET Awards.

The BET Experience generally takes place as a three-day event, in Los Angeles, California. Now it has been postponed and will return in 2021, but BET will continue to bless people.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, it was confirmed that BET will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards with a virtual BET Awards show, taking place on June 28.

"The BET Awards are a seminal event: the greatest celebration of black culture, black achievement, black excellence and black potential," said Scott Mills, president of BET. “Our community, and the many millions who love black culture, come to the BET Awards for exclusive moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role that the BET Awards play for so many, and the difficult times we are in, we know that delivering the BET Awards in 2020 was more important than ever. ”

Nominations will not be revealed yet. So, we'll have to wait for that, Roomies.

These days, we are bringing the fashions directly to the living room, Chile. With these battles of Verzuz, comedy shows, DJ & # 39; s organizing parties 1 and 2, and Zoom, it seems that we are adjusting the best we know, in the midst of this viral pandemic.

Life, as we know, is different these days. Hopefully, we will be holding this type of event again, traditionally, sooner rather than later. But at least BET is giving us something to look forward to.

Which artists do you want to be nominated for, Roomies?

