The Justice League League's TheSnyderCut heads to HBO Max in 2021 – Up News Info

It's happening. Zack Snyder's cut from his 2017 movie League of Justice will finally see the light of day on HBO Max. Snyder made the announcement today during a Watch Party for his 2013 movie Superman. Iron Man in Vero

The film about the team between DC superheroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Cyborg was long awaited. The Avengers vertex for Warner Bros. DC, but the photo was a disappointment, both from a financial point of view (Justice League made less than Snyder's Batman v. Superman, $ 657.9M WW a BvS ’ $ 873.6M WW) and regarding your fanboy reception. Snyder had to stay away from filming League of Justice Due to personal tragedy, Joss Whedon stepped in to take new shots and handle the mail.

Reports leaked online that Snyder's cut was darker and better before leaving the project. Fans as well as League of Justice Stars Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot started asking for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut last November and in recent days that hashtag reached a fever pitch in recent days with Aquaman Jason Momoa himself screaming online "Launch the F *** King Snyder Cut".

%MINIFYHTMLb4ffbbc6de671cdd14dd356d5225380713%

We hear that the director is currently polishing the impression.

Warner Bros. has Patty Jenkins Wonder Woman 1984 currently slated to be released in theaters on August 14. Warner Bros. & # 39; DC movies outside Christopher Nolan dark Knight The trilogy has raised more than $ 5.1 billion worldwide from BvS, Justice League, Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Suicide Squad and Birds of prey.