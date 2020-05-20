The latest update of & # 39; Call of Duty & # 39; has the players and their hard drives hitting their breaking points

Maybe the real battle is the space battle on your hard drive.

The folks at Infinity Ward released a new update on May 19, adding a lot more to the "Modern Warfare,quot; battle royale and regular multiplayer game modes. While this is not particularly new, the size of the update was outrageous.

Altogether, it was a 30 gigabyte patch for PC, PS4, and Xbox users, which is, in a word, great.

Full Disclosure: As someone who plays "Call of Duty,quot; regularly on PlayStation 4, these patches and updates are ridiculous. A 30GB patch on PS4 could take up to an hour or more due to the system infrastructure and copying process. In a meme recap, no one has time for that.

RIVERA: "Call of Duty,quot; is a sport

So to see another massive patch released Tuesday with the game approaching 200 gigabytes in storage space on PS4 only, the numbers for Xbox One and PC are up there too, obviously players have had the limits of your patience (and storage drives) tested.

News: Infinity Ward developers say they are fully aware of player concerns about Modern Warfare and Warzone; says both are "massive experiences,quot; with "new content,quot; being added regularly https://t.co/1mnOCBDxDb – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) May 19, 2020

For those who want more storage space on their consoles, if they no longer plan to play the Campaign, they can uninstall the campaign pack and free up space. The same with Spec Ops packages. – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) May 19, 2020 %MINIFYHTMLcb8ad432f5698b8deb9ea68cbbf9527c13%

The "Warzone,quot; patch added SMG and assault rifles to Gulag matches, access to bunkers with advanced weaponry, a new map and more.

But players were clearly not happy with the size of another massive patch.