The original Twilight soundtrack was formatively emo, alright

Like many high school students with a superiority complex, I thought it was too cool to Twilight when it first emerged as an exciting new pop culture force for raising teens. Although firmly in the demographics "Y" that make up the readers of literature NOW, something about horny vampires not related to the poetry of my beloved goth mall icons My Chemical Romance felt derived and unnecessary. Also, by that time, he had fully internalized all the misogyny that was running rampant in emo records (MCR, surprisingly, was a respite from some of his contemporaries) and nothing seemed more "fem" to me than get horns in a pale Robert Pattinson. However, that disdain did not extend to the movie's soundtrack: a gloriously stacked rawk radio play that was equal parts Warped Tour (with the inclusion of Paramore) and stadium rock and roll, delivered by Muse and Linkin Park. Music director Alexandra Patsavas, then known for her work on Gossip Girl, Grey's Anatomy, The O.C., He knew what he was doing, and was fully on board. In 2008, I had it on repeat.

As much as the film franchise He gave the children an image to obsess over, his soundtrack provided sounds to identify with. I haven't heard him since its launch 12 years ago, but I remember he ruled: sor I revisited it to see if it holds.

1. Muse, "Supermassive Black Hole"

I have two immediate thoughts. One: I have no idea what Muse sounds like. Two: Surely not this? "Supermassive Black Hole" is really restricted to a song named after an unknown void: a quick glance at the lyrics reveals it's also about hating a woman, leading me to wonder why it was included in the movie. . Did anyone like falsettos and sloppy songs that sound like they were built solely to appear on the Guitar Hero franchise? Or do all the horny vampires hate each other and does this work perfectly in the narrative? This is great in name only.

2. Paramore, "Decode"

"Decode" is a certifiable hit. In 2008 I thought frontwoman Hayley WilliamsThe sad installment of "What You Think I Can't See / What Kind of Man You Are / If You're a Man at All" was the most damning thing you could ever say to a guy, but now I realize it could literally be about vampires. . "Hey buddy, are you a vampire? Or a boy? Let me know, thanks, bye." Decode "is like Paramore writing an Evanescence song, which is great, but it also makes me wonder why Evanescence isn't included in this soundtrack.

3. Black ghosts, "full moon"

This band did not do much after appearing on the Twilight soundtrack, I guess because "The Black Ghosts" sounds like it's been named using an online band name generator. There is some fiddle in this song, which is good, because the fiddle is the most vampiric instrument. Also sounds a little like a bear in the sky, or some equally Brooklyn-based fodder blog-fodder indie rock band of the ‘00s, and by that I mean perfectly nice but ultimately forgettable.

4. Linkin Park, "Leave everything else"

I'm pretty sure Linkin Park owes Royalty Massive Attack money because there's no way the intro won't show "Teardrop," a song I guess most people know because of its location as a theme for House. In any case, "Leave all the rest out" is fine. Sounds like riding in the backseat of Mom's minivan in the suburbs, with the iPod blasting.

5. MUTEMATH, "Spotlight"

Are there many careers in the movie? Twilight? This rock blues song sounds like something a troubled teen would run to (or far, depending on who you ask).

6. Perry Farrell, "Go all the way (at twilight)"

When they build a museum dedicated to the 2000s, they'll include "Go All the Way (Into the Twilight)" by Jane Addiction leader Perry Farrell. The interlude of spoken words, broadcast over a strange pseudo-record heavy rock, is painfully of his time, but that doesn't mean he's so dumb that my ironic appreciation for him has become somewhat sincere.

7. Collective soul, "tremble for my beloved"

"Tremble for My Beloved" was originally released in 1999, long before the collective desire for vampires arose, unless, of course, you talk about Buffy the Vampire Slayer"And that's a good thing, because it means Collective Soul was not tasked with writing an original for the teen movie Hot Topic." In any case, it's a dirty hit, and I approve.

8. Paramore, "I Caught Myself"

Paramore is the only artist to get two tracks on this soundtrack, and I like to believe it is because Williams actually read the book. (They are much more likely to make more sense to the Twilight Demographic, but I'm digressing.) Unlike "Decode," "I Caught Myself" is more in-line with the classic pop-punk Paramore, though the mathematical rock riffs and extended introduction are a bit unexpected. He also appears to be 13 years old, which I suppose is not painful for some people. I am not one of them.

9. Blue Foundation, "Eyes on Fire"

Have you ever listened to Edward Sharpe and the magnetic zeros and wished you were depressed and Danish? That's what "Eyes On Fire" is, or maybe not, but I'm not mad.

10. Rob Pattinson, "Never Think"

The vampire has a good impression of John Mayer, although he would benefit from the removal of the marbles in his mouth.

11. Iron and wine, "Flightless bird, American mouth"

Objectively, Iron & Wine's "Flightless Bird, American Mouth" is the best song on this album … although it feels a bit chaotic, considering that this acoustic ballad comes only a few songs after a Linkin Park conceptual record about getting lost in space, or something. What's going on?

12. Carter Burwell, "Bella's Lullaby"

This is a beautiful piano ballad that I don't feel equipped to criticize, just to add that it's nice and pleasant and it definitely makes me feel sleepy, which I assume is the intended purpose. Don't listen to it while driving.

In conclusion, this soundtrack is fine. I probably won't listen to it again until some nostalgic artist tries one of these songs in another decade, reminding me of its existence. Honestly, you better just listen to Paramore.