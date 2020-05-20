The US birth rate USA It is the lowest in 35 years

The birth the rate in the US USA It fell to its lowest point in 35 years last year, and experts believe the coronavirus pandemic may cause it to fall even further. What, people don't want to bring a child to a world on the brink of economic collapse in a country ruled by pickled ham? You don't say

The new the statistics were released by the CDC, and although considered preliminary, they are based on a review of more than 99 percent of birth certificates issued last year.

"This unpredictable environment, and anxiety about the future, will make women think twice before having children." Dr. Denise Jamieson, President of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Emory University, saying The ap.

No shit. Turns out women don't like the idea of ​​having kids who would have to fight to afford:

The economy is a factor, but not because of short-term cycles in hiring. Many jobs are low-paying and unstable, and that, along with high incomes and other factors, have made women and couples much more cautious about having children, said Dr. John Santelli, professor of population health and the Columbia University family.

Dark, scientists are divided on whether or not the trend will continue as the coronavirus spreads. Not necessarily because everyone will happily copulate in their quarantine nests, but because access to birth control and abortion has become more difficult.

However, for the most part, the debate is not whether birth rates will drop, but whether they will ever rise again.