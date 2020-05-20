This week in Maine News

Image: Getty

I have always read a lot of news from Maine. These days, I read it a lot more. For a largely rural state at a time when most outlets have been decimated or completely replaced by syndicated trash, the area has a strong press and an impressive network of hyperlocal blogs. This is good for several reasons: Sure, a couple of daily newspapers competing with each other for state firsts are good for democracy and civic engagement. But you are also haunted by reports on, like, the devious saga of the lobster queen vaping, a story for which I will be grateful until the end of my days.

Recently, a well-meaning editor suggested that I monetize the work I'm already doing to send you local Maine articles all day. So here is a semi-regular blog about things that are happening in a very good condition.

Remember Paul LePage, the outright racist from Maine? Maybe you would recognize him as the guy who blamed the state drug use in guys called "Shifty" and "D-money"Driving from New York to impregnate white girls, or like the politician who spent $ 22,000 of taxpayers' money at a Trump hotel. Having tried and failed To secure a position in the Trump White House after the end of his second term, LePage briefly retired to Florida, where he seems to have spent most of his time smoking and radioing to talk about the current governor Janet Mills. In late April, LePage complied with indications that he had been running again, announcing on the Howie Carr show that he would bid for a third term in 2022.

And, as of this week, LePage has been spotted in the state, attending an event at the Augusta State House organized to protest against state orders to stay home. During brief comments delivered over a long distance by cell phone, the former governor called the shutdown orders "unconstitutional" and criticized the current governor for his 14-day quarantine order for out-of-state visitors.

During the rally, where 500 people gathered, LePage remained 40 feet from the crowd and remained safe within his Lexus with Florida license plates.

(Bangor Daily News)

This week in solo absolutely abysmal tweets:

As the saying goes, since the pandemic, the earth has been healing: Vis for wildlife hospitals they have declined as Mainers drive less and presumably kill fewer raccoons. Shipping to UMaine Tick Lab—A lab that will collect your tick, tell you its species, and test some varieties for blood-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease—have absolutely shot. "We've actually added some questions to our shipping survey (tick) to try to understand if people spend more time outdoors due to COVID-19, and at first glance, people indicate that they spend more time outdoors, "says the laboratory at Bangor Daily News. All of which sounds horrible, and yet: "Have you ever heard a red fox scream?" the Maine Millennial asks in her weekly column.

This week in fuck susan collins:

It was also unclear whether Collins or his Republican colleagues will respond

(Portland Press Herald)

the Herald He has a daily video series in which several Maine luminaries and friends of the state talk about the historical moments that happened on a given day. I recommend this, narrated by Drag Queen Cherry Lemonade:

"If you've ever wondered what inside the mouth of a black bear It seems, now is your chance to find out. "(Bangor Daily News)

As the animals return to Maine, so does Tucker Carlson, who is reportedly putting the finishing touches on his television studio at a vacation home in the Woodstock area. the Fox News' "northernmost office", Carlson bought for $ 30,000 last fall, had almost been scrapped when the press learned of the sale of the land. At that time, the right-wing personality blamed the Journal of the sun for alerting the public to their presence in the small town. "All he does is hurt me," he said.

Regardless, the sale was made and construction of the modernized studio began. As the Journal of the sun Carlson has reportedly shown "great interest" in state affairs as characteristic as Somali immigrants to Lewiston (bad, according to the expert) and the owner of a local brewery suing Maine after being asked to temporarily close its facilities (well naturally). Carlson says he plans to record up to 35 days of his show from his Maine studio.

(Journal of the sun)