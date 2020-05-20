Three children in Colorado suspected of rare inflammatory disease are believed to be related to a new coronavirus

Matilda Coleman
Colorado public health officials announced three possible cases of a rare syndrome Wednesday that doctors are now seeing in children believed to be related to the new coronavirus.

Children & # 39; s Hospital Colorado is investigating suspected cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, known as MIS-C, which has been identified in recent weeks in Western Europe and the US. USA

Dr. Samuel Domínguez, a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases, said at a press conference that doctors are still in the early stages of learning about the syndrome, but believe that it mainly affects children between the ages of 5 and 15, and that it is likely be a later problem. COVID-19 effect.

The disease is quite rare, Domínguez said. Symptoms can include high fever for several days and red eyes, lips and tongue, as well as abdominal pain and skin rashes.

Children receiving MIS-C are sick enough to require hospitalization, but most are recovering well, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist for the state of Colorado.

