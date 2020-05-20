Tom Brady has a foolproof way to avoid & # 39; ass sweat & # 39; for your centers

Tom Brady was seen exercising with some of his new Buccaneer teammates Tuesday during a two-hour practice session, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

One of those players who worked with Brady was center Ryan Jensen, who soon learned a special technique from the six-time Super Bowl champion: how to have dry buttocks.

The relationship of a quarterback with his center is special, since the two get very staff in the field. And something Brady really wants from his center is a lack of sweat. If you're going to put your hands where most people wouldn't dare put them, you want to make sure it's dry.

So Brady came up with a method for his centers, as Jensen revealed Tuesday night.

This towel method is something that Brady developed during his time at the Patriots with center Dan Koppen.

From Nick Underhill of Athletic:

After a few years of absorbing (Damien) Woody's moisture, the problem didn't improve when Dan Koppen stepped in. So instead of dealing with it, Brady innovates. It was then that he decided to shove a towel around the back of Koppen's pants and see if that helped keep his hands and the ball dry. … The solution is not perfect. Sometimes, on hot days, the towel needs to be turned multiple times, but, for the most part, it has solved Brady's problems. %MINIFYHTMLe4d8c97ef7a5044365ba80c59e2fc6f413%

Underhill adds that "every center that has passed through here after Koppen has worn a towel on the back of his pants." Brady has even added things like asking their centers not to wear gloves because it absorbs moisture.

"At first it was something very different for me, especially when he grabs you as a rookie on training ground and throws a towel up your butt," David Andrews told The Athletic. Butt. But that's part of it, and obviously, if it affects the way it operates, you want to be the best you can be about it. "

Brady appears to have relaxed by forcibly shoving the towels down the pants at their center, and rather simply telling them what to do. But you're probably dealing with much sweatier butts now that you're in Tampa Bay. It is best for the team staff to have plenty of extra towels ready for when NFL practice begins.