TV shows are back to watch the summer of 2020

Bradley Lamb
TV shows are back to watch the summer of 2020
There are so many final seasons happening this summer.

Netflix

After more than a year between seasons, The umbrella academy finally comes back this summer and continues right where we left off. After the season 1 cliffhanger, the Hargreeves kids have teamed up to try to fix everything that went wrong. Now the question is when and where they are and how they can fix things.

When he returns: July 31 on Netflix.

How to catch up: Season 1 on Netflix.

2]

Ramy

Hulu

Mahershala Ali joins Season 2 when Ramy seeks the much-needed guidance and seeks to change her ways. As in the previous season, Ramy hilariously tries to balance having one foot in two worlds as a first-generation Egyptian-American.

When he returns: May 29 on Hulu.

How to catch up: Season 1 on Hulu.

Check out the Season 2 trailer here.

Giovanni Rufino / Netflix

The politician He returns as Payton fights to overthrow Dede Standish in the race for the New York State Senate. Alongside Hadassah Gold, Dede fights like hell to win reelection, while Payton sees him as a stepping stone to the presidency. Now Payton must decide what kind of politician he really wants to be. Meanwhile, Georgina makes a decision that threatens to overshadow Payton and all that he has accomplished.

When he returns: June 19 on Netflix.

How to catch up: Season 1 on Netflix.

4]

The 100

The CW

After six amazing seasons, The 100 officially comes to an end this summer. The new season begins with Clarke and his friends trying to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat arises. Like most seasons, everyone's happiness will not be easy as they fight a final battle.

When he returns: May 20 at The CW.

How to catch up: Seasons 1–6 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer for the final season here.

5]

Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D

Mitch Haaseth / ABC

Our favorite S.H.I.E.L.D. The team embarks on a final mission where they have to change the past to save their future. Honestly, this show has given us some incredibly monumental twists and plot characters, and if you're a Marvel fan who isn't watching it, what are you waiting for?

When he returns: May 27 on ABC.

How to catch up: Seasons 1–6 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer for the final season here.

6]

Fuller House

Michael Yarish / Netflix

Time to say goodbye to this iconic family once again when the final episodes of Fuller House start transmitting. The new episodes begin where Season 5, Part 1 ended, with D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy heading towards a happy ending with the people they love. Along the way, there will surely be some iconic Tanner family hearts as we prepare to say a final goodbye.

When he returns: June 2 on Netflix.

How to catch up: Seasons 1–5 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer for the final season here.

7]

Cable Girls / Cable Girls

Manuel Fernández-Valdés / Netflix

The final season of Cable Girls / Cable Girls will continue to explore Spain during the Spanish Civil War. With Lydia separated from the rest of the group and everyone desperately fighting for what they believe in, these latest episodes are sure to be emotional from start to finish.

When he returns: July 2020 on Netflix.

How to catch up: Seasons 1–5 on Netflix.

David Moir / Netflix

The controversial Netflix series is coming to an end and it won't be an easy path for Clay. During the final season, the senior class prepares for graduation, but before they can bid farewell to the dangerous secrets they believed to bury, they threaten to emerge as they are forced to make heartbreaking decisions.

When he returns: June 5 on Netflix.

How to catch up: Seasons 1–3 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer for the final season here.

9]

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Isabella Vosmikova / USA Network USA

This anthology series returns this summer with Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story. Starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, this season follows the breakup of the 16-year marriage between Betty and Dan Broderick and the twisted story of their divorce that spanned from the 1960s to the 1980s.

When he returns: June 2 in the United States.

How to catch up: Season 1 on Netflix.

Watch the season 2 trailer here.

10]

The bold type

Jonathan Wenk / Freeform

Jane, Sutton and Kat return for the rest of Season 4 and TBH, I know these new episodes will be the highlight of my summer. Picking up where Season 4, Part 1 left off, Sutton is dealing with the newlywed's life, Jane is coming to terms with her recent double mastectomy, and Kat is uncovering her life after having to leave Scarlet.

When he returns: June 11 in free form.

How to catch up: Seasons 1–4 on Hulu.

Watch the trailer for Season 4, Part 2 here.

eleven]

Twilight Zone

CBS All Access

Similar to season 1 of the Jordan Peele reboot of the beloved anthology series, Twilight Zone It features an amazing star roaster and guest stories for this season. Some of the celebrities slated to appear are Joel McHale, Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Gillian Jacobs, Chris Meloni, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and many more.

When he returns: June 25 on CBS All Access.

How to catch up: Season 1 on CBS All Access.

Check out the Season 2 trailer here.

12]

Homecoming

Jessica Brooks / Amazon Prime Video

Homecoming She returns, however, this time starring Janelle Monáe. The season begins with the character of Janelle waking up in a rowboat on a lake without remembering how she got there or even who she is. What comes next is her search for her identity, which leads her to the right of the Geist Group and the Initiative to return home. Also, Walter returns as he tries to build a new life while dealing with his own trauma.

When he returns: May 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

How to catch up: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the season 2 trailer here.

13]

Search party

HBO Max

After moving from TBS to HBO Max, Search party He returns with Season 3 and retakes the judgment of Dory and Drew after they have fled. This show was underrated for the first two seasons and now is the perfect time to catch up on the long-awaited Season 3.

When he returns: June 25 on HBO Max.

How to catch up: Seasons 1–2 on HBO Max.

Check out the trailer here.

14]

The Chi

Show time

Season 3 of The Chi he follows Emmett as he continues to change the way his mother, Jada, views him as he goes from being a demotivated teenager to a full-fledged businessman. Also, Ronnie is searching for his life's purpose and hopes he still has time to make some significant changes. Meanwhile, Kevin, Keisha, and the rest of their family are dealing with some major changes.

When he returns: June 21 on Showtime.

How to catch up: Season 1–2 on Showtime.

Watch the season 3 trailer here.

fifteen.

Black Monday

Show time

This incredible and underrated series returns with the remaining four episodes of season 2 as Mo and Dawn continue to disagree on a possible opportunity. Meanwhile, Blair engages in a risky proposition, and Keith ends up making a massive discovery.

When he returns: June 28 on Showtime.

How to catch up: Season 1 on Showtime.

Check out the Season 2 trailer here.

sixteen.

Hanna

Amazon Prime Video

Hanna He returns with Season 2 this summer and continues to follow Hanna's journey, especially after her discovery at the end of last season. Now that Hanna is looking for answers about herself and people like her, the Utrax program is about to reach a deadly "second phase,quot;.

When he returns: July 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

How to catch up: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer for season 2 here.

17]

And finally, Doom patrol

Warner Bros.

Doom patrol Season 2 follows a group of DC's weirdest superheroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, Crazy Jane, and Cyborg as they try to save the world. In the new season, the entire group will continue to deal with growth and deal with the betrayal of Season 1.

When he returns: June 25 on HBO Max and DC Universe.

How to catch up: Season 1 on HBO Max or DC Universe.

Which returning television shows are you excited about this summer? Let us know in the comments below!

