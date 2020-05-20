Visa: Visa extends work from home for most employees until 2020 – Latest News

Visa Inc will allow the majority of its workforce to work from home until 2020, according to CEO Alfred Kelly Jr., reflecting similar moves from other financial technology companies earlier in the week.

The world's largest payment network is trying to get employees to offices at each site in stages, Kelly said in a LinkedIn post https://www.linkedin.com/posts/alfredkelly_the-safety-and-well. – being-of-visa-employee-activity-6668570742004813824-eFTl on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far infected more than 4.85 million people worldwide, has caused strict blockades in most countries and has changed the way companies operate, with the work from the emerging home as the new norm.

Rival firm American Express Co said Monday that most of its employees can continue to work remotely for the rest of the year, while payment technology company Square Inc offered most of its workforce the option to work from house permanently.

