"We are going to need help,quot;: Mayor Frey asks for federal assistance for Mpls. Business, residents – Up News Info

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke at a press conference Wednesday at Ole Olsen Park. This was the first time he had spoken in person at a press conference since his State of the City address three weeks ago.

During his speech, he said that the city was providing millions of dollars in emergency funds for small businesses and people in need.

"The state of COVID-19 and the magnitude of the virus make money, that emergency assistance, not enough," Frey said.

Mayor Frey asked federal partners to step forward for small businesses and tenants.

"We are going to need help. We have not yet received funds for care, I know that work is being done at the state level right now, and we will need help, "Frey said.

%MINIFYHTMLe95b8ba432511bbc4be49e754f91900113%

When asked how he views his role as city leader during this pandemic, he said he is looking to Governor Tim Walz's leadership to guide his.

"We have been signing emergency regulations as well as the governor and we have aligned ourselves," Frey said.

Mayor Frey said he is holding firm on two promises he has made to people living in Minneapolis.

"We have promised that the city's central services will continue to function, period, no matter what happens," Frey said, "and we have made a promise to prioritize those who are struggling the most, first."

Mayor Frey also mentioned that his team is currently working to put some sort of citywide mandate on wearing masks. He said an announcement should come soon.

Coronavirus: Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota