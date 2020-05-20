WGA says raising minima is "critical" in contract talks with studios – Up News Info

Raising the minimum wage for writers across the board is a "critical" element of the WGA's negotiating strategy in its ongoing negotiations for a new film and television contract, the WGA negotiating committee said today in a message to guild members.

"Minimum increases in script fees and salaries have been part of every WGA Minimum Basic Agreement in history," the committee wrote. “But now more than ever, nothing can be taken for granted. Members must understand why these proposals are essential. As minimum."

Negotiations of the contract with the administration's AMPTP began on Monday.

Here is the rest of the last message from the WGA bargaining committee to members:

“As you know, we generally present our negotiating agenda during membership meetings. Since many of those meetings had to be canceled this year, we will give the AMPTP an overview of our proposals through a series of emails, starting with this one on the minima.

“The MBA sets minimums for initial writers compensation, as a means of maintaining our livelihoods and setting fair standards for our industry. Although some of us earn more than the minimum, raising the minimum impacts all writers. For example, on television, contributions to pension and health funds are generally paid up to 2½ times the applicable minimum. If the minimum increases, so do the contributions paid to the funds. As such, raising minimums is critical, both for individual writers and for the strength of our pension plan and health fund. The minima are also the basis on which many of our residuals are calculated.

“For these reasons, we are looking for minimum increases across the board, including weekly minimums for mini rooms. We are also addressing a number of contractual provisions that are outdated and undermine minimum standards. For this, we propose:

“LIMITATION OF MINIMUM DISCOUNTS: The MBA currently offers minimum discount in a number of areas that we consider unwarranted. We want to completely eliminate discounts for new writers and increase the number of guaranteed work weeks before studios can discount the minimums for comedy variety writers. The MBA also allows our employers to pay a reduced weekly minimum of television if they guarantee a certain number of work weeks. However, as more and more writers are paid only the bare minimum when working on so-called "mini rooms," we must increase the number of weeks that must be guaranteed before any discounts are allowed.

FAIR WRITING FEES FOR FEATURES: We must also substantially increase the minimum writing fees for screenwriters and ensure that screenwriters working for broadcast services receive adequate minimum compensation. Netflix, Amazon and Apple released 50 feature films last year, and HBO Max recently announced that it will enter the feature film market. We must ensure that writers working for these services are paid theatrical minimums, whether or not their films are released in theaters.

“INCREASING MINIMUMS FOR TEAMS: Paying writing teams of two the same minimum wage as a single writer first appeared in the MBA at a time when a team could work hard enough to earn a living comfortably. But the increasing prevalence of short order series has made working as a television writing team at least financially unsustainable for many. We need to protect screen and TV writers on computers by setting a higher minimum computer. Two or three people, even if they are part of a team, contribute more than one writer.

"NEW BROADCAST MINIMUMS: Some of us who work for broadcast services don't earn the minimum at all. For low-budget broadcast comedies and dramas, weekly compensation and script rates are fully negotiable, so we should cut budget cuts to guarantee non-negotiable minimums for writers Comedy variety shows on broadcast services, unlike television, currently have no minimums, too.