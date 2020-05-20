What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time of Darlington night race

The television channel for a NASCAR race is elusive enough in a normal season when Fox and FS1 exchange Cup event broadcasts during the first half of the calendar. The challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic make the question "which channel is NASCAR running on today,quot; even more understandable.

Tonight, for the second time in a couple of months, those looking for the TV channel for the NASCAR race will do so to watch a real live event rather than virtual competition. The new Cup Series race scheduled for Wednesday night in Darlington, the second Cup race on track in a span of four days, will air live on FS1 with a start time of 6 p.m. ET.

Sunday's race at Darlington is the second on an altered short-term schedule for NASCAR races as he tries to keep a list of 36 races intact. For now, with questions about how NASCAR can build its calendar beyond June, given the different restrictions on meeting people from state to state, the short-term calendar includes just a handful of clues.

As for the Darlington race on Wednesday night, it will run in place of the Richmond race on April 19 that was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. NASCAR chose South Carolina's venue as the host track for the first two races on its return, in part because of its proximity to Charlotte, North Carolina-based racing teams Kevin Harvick won Sunday's race at Darlington.

Below is how to watch Wednesday's Series Cup race at Darlington, including the TV channel and live streaming options.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Race : NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway

: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway Date : Wednesday May 20

: Wednesday May 20 television channel : FS1

: FS1 Live broadcast : Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial) Radio: MRN

Like the schedule itself, television channels for Series Cup races after June are on the air. However, Wednesday night's race at Darlington, as well as three more Cup Series races currently on the modified 2020 schedule, will air live on FS1.

Sunday's Darlington race, which was the first for NASCAR since the coronavirus pandemic shut down live sports in March, reportedly attracted 6.32 million viewers at 3:30 p.m. ET start time at Fox. That was a 38 percent jump over the last Cup Series race, which ran on March 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

Although Darlington's race on Wednesday night does not have the advantage of broadcasting on Fox's cable network, the primetime start time should lead to stronger TV ratings.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Wednesday May 20

: Wednesday May 20 Start time: 6 p.m. ET

NASCAR's annual trip to Darlington in recent years has been a night race, and while Sunday's special occasion called for a green flag in the afternoon, Wednesday night's race will take place under the lights.

Wednesday night's race at Darlington is scheduled for 311.4 miles. It will include three stages, which will end on lap 60, lap 125 and lap 228.

There will be no practice or qualification for Sunday's race. The lineup was established by the results of Sunday's race at Darlington. The top 20 finalists of the May 17 event will be reversed for the start of the race on May 20, and the top 20 finalists of the May 17 event will start the race on May 20 from the same positions.

NASCAR Live Stream for Darlington Race

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can broadcast Sunday's Darlington race live on Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot get in front of their television.

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV streaming options carried by FS1: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR 2020 schedule

NASCAR released its revised Cup Series schedule for May and June 2020 on May 14. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Series Cup:

Date Track Serie Distance Stage lengths (turns) television channel Start time Sunday, May 17 Darlington Cup 400.2 miles 90-95-108 FOX 3:30 pm. ET Wednesday, May 20 Darlington Cup 311.4 miles 60-65-103 FS1 6 p.m. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte Cup 600 miles 100-100-100-100 FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte Cup 312 miles 55-60-93 FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol board Cup 266 miles TBD FS1 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 miles TBD FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Miami Cup 400 miles TBD FOX 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET

To start, NASCAR is scheduling races within walking distance of the Charlotte area, where most of the race teams are based. That eliminates most of the travel-related logistics issues associated with running multiple races in one week, which seems necessary for an entire racing season.

Because those tracks host more races than originally scheduled, NASCAR had to remove the races from Chicagoland, Richmond and Sonoma. Through NASCAR, those changes are detailed below:

– "Chicagoland & # 39; s The NASCAR Cup Series race, originally scheduled for June 21, was reassigned to Darlington on May 17. The Illinois Xfinity Series 1.5-mile race, scheduled for June 20, will take place on May 19 in Darlington. Chicagoland also hosted the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (June 19) and ARCA Menards Series (June 18); officials indicated that those careers will be reassigned at a later date. "

– "Richmond Raceway the Spring Cup Series event on the initial schedule for April 19 moved to Darlington on May 20. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race that was to run on April 18 remains postponed, and officials say details will come later for rescheduling. The .75-mile Virginia Circuit race weekend of September 11-12 remains on the calendar. "

– "Sonoma Raceway The Cup Series date for June 14 was moved to Charlotte on May 27. Circuit officials said in a statement that they had worked with NASCAR to find an alternate date on the calendar, but that a suitable replacement could not be found & # 39; & # 39;. given the ongoing uncertainty about major events in California. "

Below are the four NASCAR Cup races currently being postponed (and their original dates on the calendar):