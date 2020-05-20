What time does the NASCAR race start today? Schedule, TV channel for Darlington race on Wednesday

For just the second time in a couple of months, those looking for a NASCAR race start time do so to capture real, live action rather than virtual competition. The silver lining to the unfortunate circumstances that led to a pair of Darlington races over the span of four days is that NASCAR is experimenting with a Cup Series race midweek.

The NASCAR race on Wednesday night is obviously a track start date combo that was not on the original 2020 schedule, but the same coronavirus pandemic-related issues that shut down live sports in March have led to a modified list of races for May and June. That new schedule continues tonight at 6 p.m. ET at Darlington, S.C.

The start time for the Wednesday Night Cup race in Darlington was brought forward from 7:30 p.m. ET due to the threat of rain. The race will start in bright sunlight at Darlington Raceway, but will rapidly evolve into a night race with cooler track temperatures. That should lead to a load of adjustments during a race that will be difficult enough for teams that again did not receive the benefits of practice.

Below is everything you need to know about the schedule for Wednesday night's race in Darlington and beyond.

MORE: Watch Tonight's Darlington Race Live on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Race : NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway

: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway Date : Wednesday May 20

: Wednesday May 20 Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Of the nine Cup Series races currently on the modified NASCAR 2020 schedule, Wednesday's Darlington race is the first of four night races. Both events at Charlotte Motor Speedway next week will end under the lights, as will the race scheduled for June 10 in Martinsville.

The original 7:30 p.m. ET start time for a race at Darlington was relatively late, but the new start time of 6 p.m. ET is consistent with Darlington's runs in recent years. Wednesday night's race is only 311.4 miles compared to the 400-mile race Kevin Harvick won on the track on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Weather Updates for Darlington

What channel is NASCAR on today?

FS1 will broadcast four of the nine NASCAR Cup Series races currently on the revised schedule. The other five Cup races were slated to air live on Fox.

Sunday's Darlington race, which was the first for NASCAR since the coronavirus pandemic shut down live sports in March, reportedly attracted 6.32 million viewers at 3:30 p.m. ET start time at Fox. That was a 38 percent jump over the last Cup Series race, which ran on March 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

Although Darlington's race on Wednesday night does not have the advantage of broadcasting on Fox's cable network, the primetime start time should lead to stronger TV ratings.

NASCAR Live Stream for Darlington Race

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can broadcast Sunday's Darlington race live on Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot get in front of their television.

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five main OTT TV streaming options carried by FS1: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR 2020 schedule

NASCAR released its revised Cup Series schedule for May and June 2020 on May 14. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

%MINIFYHTMLa839732660c27775ca97b0e0e8cd350113%

Below is the schedule revision for the Series Cup:

Date Track Serie Distance Stage lengths (turns) television channel Start time Sunday, May 17 Darlington Cup 400.2 miles 90-95-108 FOX 3:30 pm. ET Wednesday, May 20 Darlington Cup 311.4 miles 60-65-103 FS1 6 p.m. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte Cup 600 miles 100-100-100-100 FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte Cup 312 miles 55-60-93 FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol board Cup 266 miles TBD FS1 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 miles TBD FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Miami Cup 400 miles TBD FOX 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET

To start, NASCAR is scheduling races within walking distance of the Charlotte area, where most of the race teams are based. That eliminates most of the travel-related logistics issues associated with running multiple races in one week, which seems necessary for an entire racing season.

Because those tracks host more races than originally scheduled, NASCAR had to remove the races from Chicagoland, Richmond and Sonoma. Through NASCAR, those changes are detailed below:

– "Chicagoland & # 39; s The NASCAR Cup Series race, originally scheduled for June 21, was reassigned to Darlington on May 17. The Illinois Xfinity Series 1.5-mile race, scheduled for June 20, will take place on May 19 in Darlington. Chicagoland also hosted the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (June 19) and ARCA Menards Series (June 18); officials indicated that those careers will be reassigned at a later date. "

– "Richmond Raceway the Spring Cup Series event on the initial schedule for April 19 moved to Darlington on May 20. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race that was to run on April 18 remains postponed, and officials say details will come later for rescheduling. The .75-mile Virginia Circuit race weekend of September 11-12 remains on the calendar. "

– "Sonoma Raceway The Cup Series date for June 14 was moved to Charlotte on May 27. Circuit officials said in a statement that they had worked with NASCAR to find an alternate date on the calendar, but that a suitable replacement could not be found & # 39; & # 39;. given the ongoing uncertainty about major events in California. "

Below are the four NASCAR Cup races currently being postponed (and their original dates on the calendar):