What you need to know about the 100 Trippy final season

The end is near, whether you're ready or not.
The 100The last season premieres tonight, and continues almost exactly where the last season ended. So if you haven't seen the sixth season finale yet, now might be the time to do it. But it's not the only episode you might want to see again …
As usual, we chatted with showrunner Jason Rothenberg to find out what's to come (and you'll definitely want to come back after tonight's premiere to discuss what happens when the season begins), and he cautioned that this is not a time for new viewers jump blind.
"I would say that it is, I think, a fitting conclusion to what has been an epic journey for seven years, six seasons, for these characters that our fans have come to love," he says. "And I'll say if you've never seen the show, it can be difficult to pick it up again in season seven. So you have some homework to do on Netflix."
"I think this season is kind of a punctuation mark in history," he continues. "I would say the end of the story is the meaning of that story, so this year we can tell what it has been about all this time."
When the sixth season ended, Clarke and company. he had destroyed the Flame and had gained control of Sanctum, defeating Russell and his Prime family but had not yet won over all the people who still adore them, who are now mixed with the Children of Gabriel and the prisoners of Eligius.
Meanwhile, a little out of town, Octavia was stabbed by Diyoza's adult daughter, who wasn't even born three days ago, and then disappeared back into that green thing of anomaly. And that green anomaly thing will play a big role this season, naturally, but it won't take long for many of your questions to be answered.
Octavia and the anomaly
"I think all of those questions will probably be answered by episode five," says Rothenberg. "You will have a very, very good idea of what happened, what timelines connect to what moments in season six."
That means you may want to go back even further than the sixth season premiere in your preparations for tonight, when Octavia and pregnant Diyoza first disappeared in the anomaly in episode eight.
"All of that unwinds and explains," he says. "It's definitely the kind of season you might need a laptop to watch, in a good way."
If you want to do real research on what's going on, Rothenberg says the concept it's based on is a wormhole called the Einstein-Rosen Bridge.
"They are literally tunnels through space and time, more space than time in our version of them, but time is definitely affected in the sense of how fast or slow time moves on each planet relative to the next ", Explain. "So you can have a story that spans a decade on one planet that only spans two days on another."
And yes, the program will use that little whim of time to your advantage.
"It definitely allows us to dive deep into a character's transformation and how people change and then return to their families as the reunions occur. They may have been missing for just a few days, but in their world, the years have passed. It's one of the things that explains why Octavia was so different after she came back in episode 608 after jumping in episode 608. She experienced quite a bit of time on the other side. That is explored quite a bit in the second and fourth episode of the season. "
Clarke is a time bomb
Back in Sanctum, Clarke is trying to rebuild a society while mourning the loss of her mother, and things are not going to be easy for her.
"Clarke has obviously experienced so much pain and loss in her life, and has hardened her in so many ways, but she's also always there under the surface, and the loss of her mother … her mother's body was not really her. Mom, but her mother only died days before. So she's experiencing things that we all somehow experience, "says Rothenberg. "I mean, obviously, none of us have experienced having to float the bodies of our mothers inhabited by other minds, but we all know what it's like to deal with loss and pain. I think it's a common way for people who were really close to someone who dies responding is closing. Sometimes you don't express your pain externally because you're trying to deal with all the practicalities of what happens at the end of life, so we see that with Clarke here. "
"It's not like she's planning a funeral," he continues. "But she certainly has to rebuild a civilization that was destroyed by her people, and that's what she's trying to do to bury herself at work, and what ends up happening … of course, as we know, that's the scenario as a time bomb. And it's going to come out sometime. "
What that means is that Clarke is more determined than ever to protect her makeshift family.
"What we will see in the future is that he will not lose anyone else," explains Rothenberg. "She is determined not to lose anyone else who cares. It turns out that, in a sense, she has a need to get her family back from the entire universe."
Meanwhile, the man responsible for his mother's death is seen as a literal god to many of the people living in Sanctum, and the implications of all the religious clashes in this new society influence what the entire show says as that closes.
"Obviously, dealing with the fact that the man she blames for her mother's death is definitely still something we see playing big in the premiere, but the point is, she starts asking and realizing the premiere that all these different factions are coexisting in this bubble in this greenhouse environment, and instead of realizing that we are all human beings, and we are all the last of the human race, why can't we just put arms together ? together and we realize that we have more in common than we have in opposition to each other, and use that as a unifying factor to live better and create a better society? Rothenberg says of Clarke. "She has lost her hope at some level of that happening. I think it is a good microcosm of what the show says this season. It's like, can we overcome our instincts to fight each other and kill each other? "
The 100 premieres tonight at 8 p.m. at The CW.
Come back after the premiere to discuss everything that happens and get more information from Rothenberg!
