Why are there so many (damn) many?

It’s not just you.

Moths seem to be everywhere throughout eastern Colorado this spring, and there are weather-related drivers behind this recent surge in these pesky, unruly insects.

The Miller Moth Invasion. Welcome to Colorado in May. Did I mention that I have a phobia of grinding moths? 😱😱😱 #millermoths #infestation #Colorado pic.twitter.com/lMgiwlQeG1 – Kelly Hannah (@ kgirlartist66) May 20, 2020

If you hate moths now it's definitely NOT the time to come to Colorado. They are everywhere. #MothTakeover #AttackoftheMoth pic.twitter.com/odWzb4zjE0 %MINIFYHTML5bd7c408d6bd7827fc831727f1b0a12a13% – Kolby Crossley (@ KolbyKRDO13) May 20, 2020

A Colorado State University perspective earlier this month warned that moth populations could increase this spring due to a number of factors, but two of the main reasons are related to weather.

A dry winter and spring to date are likely boosting local moth populations, Colorado state entomology professors Whitney Cranshaw and Frank Peairs said. So-called grinding moths seek nectar for food, and with fewer plants due to drier conditions, moths are more likely to concentrate in areas where vegetation is already in place, such as patios and gardens.

Last season, a wet spring and late winter increased the number of plants, spreading moths over a wider area.

However, it's not just the unusually dry weather. A strong frost in mid-April removed the potential vegetation for moths to feed on.

"This (mid-April freeze) killed the flowers of a wide variety of plants that would normally be in full swing in early to mid-May," Cranshaw and Peairs wrote.

The study also says that moth populations have generally run below average in the past four years, which could make you feel like there are more moths than normal this spring.