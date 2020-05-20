Wilmer Valderrama reaffirms his first agreement with CBS TV Studios – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: NCIS Co-star Wilmer Valderrama has renewed his first deal with CBS TV Studios, the studio behind the popular CBS drama series. Valderrama plays Special Agent Nick Torres in NCIS, which has just been renewed for an 18th season. He has been on the show since season 14, with the first producer pact paralleling his acting agreement for the show.

Under the first sight deal, Valderrama has developed various series projects for CBS TV Studios through his WV Entertainment banner, which includes Hipster Death Rattle, a dark comedy based on the book by Richie Narváez, with the writer Rafael Agustin and Corinne Brinkerhoff; as well as previously announced, The turners, a half-hour autobiographical comedy by single-camera family doctors by writer Naomi Ekperigin on ABC co-produced by Two Shakes Entertainment; and Neighborhood Patriots, a WWII drama about a Mexican American unit, based on the writer Dave Gutiérrez's book John Covarrubias.

At WV Entertainment, Valderrama world with Kaitlin Saltzman's boss, Jessica Acevedo's boss and development director Leo Klemm.

Valderrama previously created and produced the MTV series Hi Mom, also as the host of the three seasons, in addition to producing other MTV series such as Punk’d, Blowin ’Up and Trippin. "

On the film side, Valderrama recently appeared on Blast Beat, a coming-of-age drama that premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. He voiced the first Latino Prince Charming in the 2018 animated movie Charming. Valderrama also voiced the main character of the popular Disney animated children's program. Handy Manny, which introduced preschoolers to Spanish. He is represented by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.