Working from home for women, from Jack Lalance to Yoga Youtube

The Tennessean Sun, September 25, 1960 Image: Newspapers.com The Tennessean Sun, September 25, 1960

But Lalanne also made it clear that looking pretty was inseparable from taking control of life through exercise. "What does the Jack LaLanne Show? a newspaper advertisement consulted. If the photos next to each other of the women were identical, but because of their circumference they were not obvious enough, the copy explained: "the woman who follows Jack LaLanne Show It is not difficult to detect. Usually, she has a more beautiful figure, a more youthful face than other women her age. "She had little patience with those who wanted a new body, but could not work to achieve it:" … you say: "Dear God give me the gut strength to do something about it. " Then you get your new body. But you have to. "Exercise was becoming a mandatory ritual of femininity, and thanks to Lalanne, the home did not provide solace for such reminders.

Raising the stakes of not exercising paved the way for more TV. Debbie Drake, a Corpus Christi secretary plagued with "figure issues" since a skinny adolescence, launched a weekly television show in 1959. By the fall of 1960, "the most beautiful calisthenics teacher in the country" aired nationwide. at 74 stations, with a column and book union on the way, The Shreveport Journal reported. "Debbie will take you through the wonderful world of exercise, to the land of slim and slender beauty," said a male announcer during show opening bars. Drake, who was in favor of leotards accented with a primary collar, equal parts aesthetics, and Playboy Bunny, moved seamlessly from duck walks to "build calves" to neck rolls for the double chin, a problem 'many girls' wrote about A 1962 profile acknowledged that while most Cold War Americans understood that physical fitness was a national security and public health issue, Drake's motto was about the look: "Make America beautiful: exercise!"

Drake was as direct as Lalanne in asserting that exercise is an imperative for women's happiness, but not because it offered self-actualization or strength. By the 1960s, The idea that marriage and motherhood made a woman instantly unattractive was losing influence. However, Drake did help establish an equally restrictive archetype: the "hot wife." Instead of deferring a long list of household duties, exercise was required, Drake explained, to guard against rejection, shame, or worst of all, the loss of a man. Your exercise album How to keep your husband happy make it clear that physical fitness would help women calm their insecurities, but not by questioning the idea that their self-esteem was based on their convenience to men. Not fighting cellulite could mean deservedly losing the affection of a man who now expected his wife to stay fit through exercise. This message struck a chord: the "matron lady who preferred to be a whistle bait" was the assistant to a live Drake beauty course at an Alabama theater.

"The Male Member of the Home," the announcement of the Alabama women's-only event in the The Birmingham News He giggled, "I'd have to do his observation of Drake at home." And to the dismay of their wives, the men apparently watched Drake for reasons other than exercise. "The knowledge that men watch their syndicated program just to eat with their eyes", another profile of the "dear girl", written by a man to Kenosha News, "It was a complete surprise" for Drake. At a time when married television couples slept in separate beds and toilets were noticeably absent from the bathrooms, the uncomplicated physicality of exercise television could be exciting: in 1972, Cosmopolitan reported on a Chattanooga couple who invited friends over to their house to watch the TV show Yoga for health as foreplay, after which "the slide into group sex, southern style, was pretty easy"

Television brought the exercise home, but VHS did it on demand. Inspired by the release she felt from doing dance aerobics, Jane Fonda opened her first brick-and-mortar gym in 1979, and explicitly linked fitness to feminism. Her 1981 book framed exercise instructions with commentary on eating disorders, the environment, and discrimination in the workplace. But Fonda was skeptical at the beginning of shooting a video, because very few Americans owned VCRs. But in April 1982, he launched the Exercise routine, It sold 17 million copies and effectively created a new genre. Unrestricted to US networks, Fonda tapes helped improve overall fitness; At a Soviet base in the Middle East, women gathered to make the videos during the Cold War, and in Colombia, "Beto" Pérez leafed through his book before improvising a class that become Zumba Despite Fonda's feminism, some women played her videos and others that inspired, from celebrities like Heather Locklear, Raquel Welch and Cindy Crawford, as if just creating plus pressure to be slim, pretty and now fit. An academic, Margaret Morse, a passionate but conflicting consumer of aerobic videos, argued that the idealized mirror image of the viewer promoted unrealistic body standards and "passive femininity."

Morse was on to something. Southern California was the capital of the fitness and pornography industries, and it doesn't take a Ph.D in gender studies to spot some gender convergence. Muscle movement: introducing the men of Chippendales It's all a two-way wink and rippling muscles combined in a smooth, porous montage of the popular male strippers who do aerobics for the viewers. (Personally, they favored weight lifting workouts.) Get ready to run … "is the narrator quietly sign for exotic dancers, dressed in shorts, for climbing, butts in the air; another characteristic line "I have to keep Roger's hands busy" hardly translates as an exercise instruction. In fact, an Illinois physical education teacher who showed the 1983 exercise video in class soon found herself fighting for her job in a disciplinary hearing. For what it's worth, its creators assured me Muscle movement It was also A great workout.

Warm up with Traci Lords, a 1990 video featuring the pouting porn actress tackles a similarly sexed approach to sweating at home. Lords, best known for appearing in adult movies as a minor, trains in a high-cut iridescent yellow bikini in a dingy living room to a garish clue of spoken words with memorable and awkward rhymes like: "Shake your thigh with a beat, look, cellulite will definitely run away! Camera shots of her crotch and raised neckline are consistent throughout the hour-long workout. Most exercise video headlines were not sex workers or strippers, but the camera angles, outfits and aesthetics in many such videos can feel so deliberately erotic. A producer who worked on many of those videos told me about an unexpected audience: imprisoned men. Banned from receiving pornography in prison, they instead ordered exercise tapes.

Infomercials made the pressure of exercising at home even more inevitable. Thanks to the Reagan-era deregulation that pushed the limits on the length of television commercials, off-peak hours were filled with "paid programming." Giving the sale hard with the "call free now" incentive for gifts and discounts, the form was perfect for selling fitness at home. Captivated by commercials with before-and-after testimonials, clinical endorsements from doctors, and extensive product demonstrations, viewers roaming the couch in the middle of the night were ideal targets for products that promised a healthier and more productive home life. Devices like Thighmaster and the Bowflex home gym benefited from infomercials, a medium that could make a business. Self-styled "Mrs. Steel Buns" Tamilee Webb told me that she and the brand owe the success of the mass market to the infomercial of the early 1990s.

The 1980s had established gymnasiums as important community sites, designed by Rolling Stone as "the new singles bars" in a story about Los Angeles' sports connection, or as a "third space" during the HIV / AIDS crisis, as recalled by a studio owner in the Chelsea neighborhood of the city of NY. Partly due to this popularity among the masses, the 1990s saw the birth of the "home gym" for those who could afford a more exclusive experience. "Home Fitness Centers," reads a typical headline announcing this architectural innovation that allows owners to "avoid the crowds and intimidation" of IRL gyms, and literally develop their disciplined commitment to fitness at home. domestic life. The change was significant: A manager at the Santa Monica studio recalled closing the business as many wealthy clients built gyms at home.

Great Shape Barbie, the star of the children's toy suite launched in the 1980s and early 1990s, could better symbolize how exercise at home was normalized during the 20th century. In addition to the Barbie, dressed in the necessary leg warmers and belted unit, Mattel soon released a Training Center, a video of dance and aerobics, and a Home Gym for the doll. Barbies, and even more obviously the "Get Fit" doll, were meant for little girls. But the imperative to exercise at home did not know the genre more and more. In 1988, Nintendo released "Family Fun Fitness," soon renamed the PowerPad, an electronic mat that requires players to change hand controls to jump. It was a perfect launch for parents who were headed to the gym in greater numbers than ever, and feared that video games would create a generation of sedentary, unfit kids. Plus, by offering athletic games, the PowerPad took the archetypal sports and video-game-loving boy into the exercise pen at home. My childhood best friend, whose parents bought her a PowerPad with a button that said, "I'm not fat, I'm just underweight," confided her trick to winning in her Athletics game: kicking her feet extra fast from the sofa while eating Baskin-Robbins from the container.

It's easy to scoff at the ads from a century ago, promising in bold screams MAKE A NEW MAN from weak insecure people who believed that an isometric exercise mail-order brochure kept the secret of self-confidence. Or in the cheesy signs Lalanne used, such as referring to the abs as "the front porch," which literally equated the bodies of women with the homes they kept. But these gender stories are still very much with us. Just think about that Peloton commercial: outrage was due in part to the ad featuring the old idea, renamed in the 21st century talk of "transformation" and "journey," that a wife would be thrilled with the gift of an exercise bike and her involvement Defiance of her husband to do strenuous exercises for a busy life.

That said, the growth of home exercise has never been only on gender For more than a century before the much-debated Peloton and its affiliates grandly proclaimed to "democratize" the physical state through digital technology, Americans have been lured to exercise at home through products that appeal to our desire not only for personal transformation, but for perpetual productivity and intimacy. Technology has evolved, but the same old questions are still with us: Is exercising at home a privilege or a pressure? A postponement of work or an extension of it? I am writing a book on physical culture, and my answers are constantly changing. One thing I know is that the best thing you can do when looking at the overwhelming array of exercise options at home is to ask yourself if you feel more like self-care or suffering, and choose accordingly. You can also say screw up and take a nap, which is sometimes the best form of resistance training of all.

Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, PhD is an associate professor of history at The New School and is working on a book about fitness culture in the United States. She is also the host of an upcoming Pineapple Street Studios podcast.