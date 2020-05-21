$ 1.2 billion from the US USA To the manufacturer of medicines to apply the coronavirus vaccine

The H.H.S. The statement said the agency and AstraZeneca "are collaborating to make at least 300 million doses available," and projected that the first doses could be available in early October.
There is no proven treatment or vaccine against the virus, and infectious disease experts also warn that many vaccine candidates take years to perfect. Some fail or cause such serious side effects that human trials stop.
But even before any are approved, governments and other organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are spending millions of dollars to prepare for the manufacture of various potential vaccines to make them widely available as soon as possible.
In a separate statement, AstraZeneca said it had reached agreements with several governments and other organizations to produce at least 400 million doses, that it had "secured a billion-dose manufacturing capacity,quot; and that it will begin its first deliveries in September.
AstraZeneca said it was also discussing agreements for the simultaneous production of other companies, including the giant Serum Institute of India, a leading provider of vaccines to the developing world.
The H.H.S.Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority It is distributing billions of dollars to companies to develop vaccines, including the latest funds for AstraZeneca. The authority, known as Barda, has already agreed to provide up to $ 483 million to the modern biotech company and $ 500 million to Johnson & Johnson for their separate vaccination efforts. It also agreed to provide $ 30 million for a coronavirus vaccine effort by French company Sanofi, based on a larger contract announced last December to carry out flu vaccines.
Building on efforts to develop a vaccine against a similar disease, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Oxford scientists last month began a Phase I trial of their possible Covid-19 vaccine in Britain with 1,100 participants. A combined Phase II and Phase III trial with 5,000 participants will begin in Britain later this month.
Researchers have said that if the vaccine is shown to be effective, they hope to have approval for emergency use, worldwide, in September. But a sharp decline in the rate of new infections in Britain can hinder effectiveness. Ethical rules generally prevent deliberately infecting test participants. That means that unless enough trial participants who get a placebo get infected with the virus in the community, the researchers can't demonstrate that the potential vaccine does its job.
Large-scale testing in the United States this summer may provide another opportunity.
Monday, Moderna announced partial data from its first trial phase, saying that its vaccine candidate had been shown to be safe and that it had elicited an immune response in 8 of 45 people. It is also working on an accelerated schedule with partners from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Swiss company Lonza. Moderna received approval to move to a second phase involving 600 people and said it would also start a third phase in July with thousands of healthy people.
President Trump recently reorganized vaccination and treatment efforts after dismissing last month the Barda's chief Rick Bright, who later filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that he had been pressured to seek approval of certain treatments for Covid-19. Last week, Trump appointed Moncef Slaoui, a venture capitalist who was a long-time vaccine executive at GlaxoSmithKline and, more recently, a board member of Moderna, to help oversee "Operation Warp Speed," the federal boost. to speed up ways to fight the virus. .
As lead scientist for the effort, Dr. Slaoui's countless financial and pharmaceutical company ties have come under scrutiny by vigilante groups. You are working as a hired employee and are therefore exempt from the conflict of interest and disclosure rules that pertain to many executive and federal employees. He sold his shares in Moderna and donated some of his profits to cancer research, he said in an interview this week.
On Thursday, when Trump traveled to Michigan, he was asked about the $ 1 billion grant to AstraZeneca. Saying that he was encouraged by recent vaccine developments, he also suggested, as he had previously, that there would be "big, big announcements,quot; in the coming weeks or so about treatment or therapeutic developments. But he did not offer details.