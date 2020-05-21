$ 1.2 billion from the US USA To the manufacturer of medicines to apply the coronavirus vaccine

Matilda Coleman
The AstraZeneca deal is the fourth and by far the largest vaccine research deal the department has disclosed. The money will pay for a Phase 3 clinical trial of a possible vaccine in the United States this summer with about 30,000 volunteers.

The H.H.S. The statement said the agency and AstraZeneca "are collaborating to make at least 300 million doses available," and projected that the first doses could be available in early October.

There is no proven treatment or vaccine against the virus, and infectious disease experts also warn that many vaccine candidates take years to perfect. Some fail or cause such serious side effects that human trials stop.

But even before any are approved, governments and other organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are spending millions of dollars to prepare for the manufacture of various potential vaccines to make them widely available as soon as possible.

In a separate statement, AstraZeneca said it had reached agreements with several governments and other organizations to produce at least 400 million doses, that it had "secured a billion-dose manufacturing capacity,quot; and that it will begin its first deliveries in September.

AstraZeneca said it was also discussing agreements for the simultaneous production of other companies, including the giant Serum Institute of India, a leading provider of vaccines to the developing world.

The H.H.S.Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority It is distributing billions of dollars to companies to develop vaccines, including the latest funds for AstraZeneca. The authority, known as Barda, has already agreed to provide up to $ 483 million to the modern biotech company and $ 500 million to Johnson & Johnson for their separate vaccination efforts. It also agreed to provide $ 30 million for a coronavirus vaccine effort by French company Sanofi, based on a larger contract announced last December to carry out flu vaccines.

Building on efforts to develop a vaccine against a similar disease, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Oxford scientists last month began a Phase I trial of their possible Covid-19 vaccine in Britain with 1,100 participants. A combined Phase II and Phase III trial with 5,000 participants will begin in Britain later this month.

On Thursday, when Trump traveled to Michigan, he was asked about the $ 1 billion grant to AstraZeneca. Saying that he was encouraged by recent vaccine developments, he also suggested, as he had previously, that there would be "big, big announcements,quot; in the coming weeks or so about treatment or therapeutic developments. But he did not offer details.

