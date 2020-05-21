2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Everything We Know About The Possible Resumption Of The NHL

The buzz is still stirring, but one thing seems to be more and more definitive: a 2020 Stanley Cup champion will be crowned.

When it will happen is still changing due to things like location, coronavirus testing, closure of the US border. USA And Canada, limited access from Europe and mandatory 14-day quarantines for anyone entering Canada.

Regardless of those variables, it appears that the NHL and the NHL Players Association, through their Joint Return to Game Committee, are getting closer and closer to summer hockey. The Boston Globe's Kevin Paul Dupont wrote (subscription required) that the Bruins could return to the ice, albeit in small groups, before June 1 under Phase 2 of the league's reopening protocols, with the playoffs starting on June 1. of July.

Here is everything we know so far about the NHL's possible return to ice:

How many teams would return?

According to a report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on May 20, it appears that the league, players and the Return to Play Committee are concentrating on a 24-team playoff.

John Carlson, speaking about @LunchTalkNBCSNI'm not a big fan of the 24-team playoff format: "24 teams seem like a lot of teams to me if I'm honest." – Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 21, 2020

The top 24 teams by percentage points (not all teams had played the same number of games when the season stopped on March 12) would be seeded 1-12 in each conference. Seven teams would not resume play and then enter the lottery draw.

Eastern Conference

SEED EQUIPMENT RECORD PTS PCT one Boston Bruins 44-14-12 .714 2 Tampa Bay Lightning 43-21-6 .657 3 Capitals of Washington 41-20-8 .652 4 4 Philadelphia Flyers 41-21-7 .645 5 5 Pittsburgh Penguins 40-23-6 .623 6 6 Carolina Hurricanes 38-25-5 .596 7 7 New York Islanders 35-23-10 .588 8 Toronto Maple Leaves 36-25-9 .579 9 9 Columbus Blue Jackets 33-33-15 .579 10 Florida Panthers 35-26-8 .565 eleven New York Rangers 37-28-5 .564 12 Montreal Canadiens 31-31-9 .500

Western conference

SEED EQUIPMENT RECORD PTS PCT one St. Louis Blues 42-19-10 .662 2 Colorado avalanche 42-20-8 .657 3 Vegas Golden Knights 39-24-8 .606 4 4 Dallas Stars 37-24-8 .594 5 5 Edmonton Oilers 37-25-9 .585 6 6 Nashville Predators 35-26-8 .565 7 7 Vancouver Canucks 36-27-6 .565 8 Calgary Flames 36-27-7 .564 9 9 Jets Winnipeg 37-28-6 .563 10 Minnesota Wild 35-27-7 .558 eleven Arizona Coyotes 33-29-8 .529 12 Chicago Blackhawks 32-30-8 .514

Teams that would not return

EQUIPMENT RECORD PTS PCT Buffalo Sabers 30-31-8 .493 New Jersey Devils 28-29-12 .493 Anaheim Ducks 29-33-9 .472 Los Angeles Kings 29-35-6 .457 San Jose Sharks 29-36-5 .450 Ottawa Senators 25-34-12 .437 Detroit Red Wings 17-49-5 .275

How would the playoffs work?

Supports! Who doesn't love a bracket?

In the proposed format, there would be an NCAA-style bracket without any forwarding.

According to Friedman, the top four seeds in each conference would get bye-bye and the "play-in series,quot; would be the best format of five.

Eastern Conference Opening Round Series

MATCH (5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens (6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers (7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers (8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Western Conference Opening Round Series

MATCH (5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks (6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes (7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild (8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Once these series are decided and the Stanley Cup playoffs are reduced to the traditional 16 teams, the four teams that received byes would enter the group for a series of the best of seven.

Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reported Thursday that the top four teams could play in a mini-round-robin tournament to determine the final seed.

If the seed remains the same for those four teams, this is how the Round of 16 would shake, and, yes, that could mean a "first round showdown,quot; by Maple Leafs-Bruins.

Eastern Conference Second Round Series

MATCH (1) Boston Bruins vs. Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets winner (2) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Islanders-Panthers winner (3) Washington Capitals vs. Hurricanes-Rangers winner (4) Philadelphia Flyers vs. Penguins-Canadiens winner

Western Conference Second Round Series

MATCH (1) St. Louis Blues vs. Flames-Jets winner (2) Colorado Avalanche vs. Canucks-Wild winner (3) Vegas Golden Knights vs. Predators-Coyotes winner (4) Dallas Stars vs. Oilers-Blackhawks winner

Where will the games take place?

"Core Cities,quot; is the magic word in sports right now and the NHL seems to be following that path. With most NHL cities, whether it's a COVID-19 access point or under the ban on public gatherings during the summer, it is becoming increasingly apparent that this is the route the league must take.

The NHL has reportedly received offers from various teams, including Columbus, Las Vegas, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver. In the "center city," players would be quarantined to minimize the chance of infection.

TSN's Darren Dreger tweeted Thursday that the Oilers' hometown is rolling out the red carpet for the NHL, offering everything from golf courses to colder, hockey-focused weather.

Curious what NHL players think about this? Edmonton is launching an impressive presentation of "lifestyle,quot; in its search for the city Hub. Insured golf course. Cold temperatures. Large outdoor screens for movies / other games. Some fun things planned. More tonight on inside information. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 21, 2020

Will fans be able to attend?

Probably not. The league has investigated it, but the complications are enormous.