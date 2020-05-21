3 Ball Nabs US Rights USA To the Belgian COVID-proof show The Container Cup – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: 3 Ball Productions, the company behind Paramount Network Bar Rescue, is developing a US version of the Belgian pandemic-proof competition series The container cup.

In a competitive situation, the company, which previously produced The big loser, opted for the rights to the Belgian format, which was developed, sold, produced and broadcast under refuge orders in place in the small European country.

It marks one of the first international COVID-proof formats to hit the market with 3 Ball that will imminently launch it to broadcasters.

Container cup pits athletic celebrities against professional athletes in a series of intense challenges covering a number of sports, except that it all takes place inside two massive shipping containers, each equipped with numerous cameras and delivered directly to the respective homes of the competitors.

In the Belgian format, 30 athletes competed in seven disciplines, including a 1.5km distance race, a monkey bar climbing course, hit a golf ball as far as possible, paddled 1km, hit 5 targets with a biathlon pistol, they lifted as much weight as possible in the bench press and 3 km cycle.

The show aired for the first time on Belgium's Fri on April 26, throughout the week, a month after the country issued its order to stay home. It comes from the Woestijnvis of Belgium, which originated the hit format The mole, a reality competition that was previously adapted by ABC.

It greatly improved the time span and has already been included in Germany, France and the Netherlands with pending deals in the UK, Spain and Italy.

The deal comes a few months after 3 Ball established a new parent company designed to hatch a large number of production joint ventures.

Reinout Oerlemans of 3 Ball Media Group said: “Much of everyday life has been reversed during this crisis and therefore being able to find and act on the bright spots, as creatives, is extremely rewarding. We know that athletes live to compete and have been unable to do so during COVID blocks. We also know that audiences are clamoring for fun and exciting content that can feel inspiring. This show can bring the whole family together around a unique and positive entertainment experience that combines serious athletics with fun and good humor, all in a safe and COVID-compliant manner for all involved, and culminates in a significant donation on behalf of the winning athlete. Not to line up too much with a sport, we see Container cup like a home run. "