& # 39; Insta-Thot & # 39; Snoop Dogg Sextape Escapes On His Onlyfans – His Wife Reacts!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

MTO News learned that Snoop Dogg is heavily exposed by a popular Instagram model named Celina Powell. Celina, who has been described by many as an "insta-thot,quot;, claims that she and the 48-year-old hip hop legend carried out an illicit adventure a year ago.

Now Celina claims that she leaked an alleged sexual recording with Snoop, who is married, on her Onlyfans subscription page.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here