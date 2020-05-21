91 more drug cases linked to former Texas police will be dismissed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Prosecutors announced Thursday that they hope to dismiss at least 91 more drug convictions tied to a former Houston police officer accused whose cases are being reviewed after a deadly drug raid.

This comes after the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced in February that it would dismiss 73 cases related to former officer Gerald Goines.

"We will continue to work to free those convicted solely on the word of a police officer we can no longer trust," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. "We are committed to ensuring that criminal justice is fair and just to all."

Goines' work with the Houston Police Department's narcotics unit has come under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed.

Prosecutors allege that Goines, 55, lied to obtain the search warrant for the couple's home, alleging that a confidential informant had purchased heroin there. Goines later said there was no informant and that he himself had purchased the drugs, they allege. Five officers, including Goines, were injured in the raid.

Goines, who is free on bail but under house confinement, is accused by authorities of lying in other drug cases, including those of two brothers, Otis and Steven Mallet, who were found innocent by judges in February.

Nicole DeBorde, a lawyer for Goines, accused Ogg of using the former officer's case for political gain. Ogg is ready for re-election in November.

"His office has not a shred of new information to back up his decision in these cases: just a pending trial that he wants to politicize, and he does not handle post-conviction investigations similarly for any other citizen," DeBorde said.

Prosecutors have begun filing motions asking judges to appoint lawyers for the 91 people so that their cases can be reviewed. Prosecutors say they would accept requests to dismiss the cases.

In the 73 cases announced in February, Goines was the only witness to alleged drug purchases. In the 91 cases announced Thursday, Goines wrote affidavits that were used to obtain search warrants in drug cases.

All of the individuals in the 164 cases that were fired are minorities and the majority are African-American, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors have concluded that each conviction "in which Goines was the most important player, for the past 11 years, must be rejected," said Josh Reiss, head of the Post-Conviction Writings Division of the district attorney's office. "The number of cases may grow."

Since the raid, prosecutors have been reviewing thousands of cases handled by the Houston Police Department's narcotics division, Goines, and another former officer, Steven Bryant, related to the raid.

Goines faces two counts of serious murder in state court for the deaths of Tuttle and Nicholas and faces seven charges in federal court for allegedly providing false information in the raid.

Bryant also faces state and federal charges in the deadly raid. Both men were relieved of duty after the shooting and then retired.