Actress Maia Campbell arrested in Atlanta: "She looks like a fool!" (Photos)

Actress Maia Campbell, and a former South Central and In The House star, was arrested last week. She was one of 44 people accused by Atlanta police of participating in illegal street races.

According to police records, Campbell, 43, was arrested Saturday and charged with being a pedestrian on the highway.

"We pledged to deal with these reckless speeders and drivers who have shown a total disregard for the safety of others with these dangerous antics," Chief Erika Shields said in a statement. "This weekend, with the help of our law enforcement partners, we made forays. We will continue to confiscate, arrest and seek costly fines for those who choose Atlanta for this senseless behavior."

