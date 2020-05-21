AFM musicians to receive $ 99 million in anticipated residuals – Up News Info

In an unprecedented step, the Film Maricians Secondary Markets Fund will distribute $ 99 million to some 17,000 members of the American Federation of Musicians and their beneficiaries on May 22, more than five weeks before the delivery date originally scheduled for May 1. July. In response to the impact that the closure of the coronavirus has had on professional musicians working in film and television production.

The non-profit Fund collects, allocates and distributes the waste to qualified musicians represented by the AFM from payments derived from the showing of motion pictures, television and new media in complementary reuse markets.

"The millions of dollars being sent to musicians and their beneficiaries this week will serve as a critical lifeline to ease some of the stress on industry-scoring musicians who have been devastated by the unforeseen, abrupt and widespread job losses caused because of this pandemic, "said Fund Executive Director Kim Roberts-Hedgpeth." Professional musicians in film and television earn their living through a combination of session work and residual payments. We don't know when, or if, the session It will work as we know it will return. As such, waste is more important than ever. I am extremely proud of the Fund staff for their dedication to our musicians and their families working in less than optimal circumstances to get this money ahead of schedule. "

"We weren't sure if we could carry out this accelerated distribution," said Chris Kuhrt, director of Operations for Participant Services. “The complex process of preparing and distributing this waste and the associated tax declaration, both nationally and internationally, is not adequate for such a short calendar. Our team has made a Herculean effort to make this work. ”

In addition to its annual distribution, normally scheduled for July 1 of each year, the Fund distributes waste arising from the complementary exhibition on the market of live and video-recorded programs through a smaller sub-fund "LTVF". FMSMF also processes and distributes residual unclaimed and "reissued" payments throughout the year, as well as a "skip" distribution each September. "Preparatory work on these distributions, which had to be temporarily deferred to accelerate the annual FMSMF distribution, will resume to meet normal deadlines now that the largest distribution has been issued ahead of schedule," the Fund said.