Alison Roman's food column is on temporary leave, and Chrissy Teigen is not happy about that

If you've been on Twitter for the past month, you probably know all about the Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen drama. If you have no idea what I'm talking about but still clicked on this, here is a summary of what happened:
Alison Roman, who is a notable cookbook author and food columnist for the New York Times, was criticized for criticizing Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo.
In an interview with New Consumer, Alison was asked about the "fine line between consumption and pollution,quot; after she said she doesn't feel the need to create her own brand of kitchen products.
She noted that Netflix's Marie Kondo Tidy up with Marie Kondo He is selling products on his site and accused her of selling herself.
But the comments that caused the most controversy were about Chrissy Teigen and her lifestyle brand, Cravings.
"She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, online at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has more than a million followers where there are only people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it's not something I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But who's laughing now? Because he's making so much money. "
It goes without saying that Chrissy was not happy. He accessed Twitter to call Alison and expressed the pain he felt.
Alison tweeted a short apology And then he shared a long and deep formal apology with Chrissy and Marie.
Chrissy accepted his apology and everything was apparently resolved.
That is, until the Daily Beast reported that Alison's column in the New York Times is now on temporary vacation after her controversial comments went viral.
Chrissy, who has now made peace with Alison, was not happy with the news.
Alison has not yet commented on the situation with her column.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML0d0a86975ff27bf36cf8199d92360b1114%