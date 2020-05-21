Amazon Boss on BBC DG Shortlist, but Coronavirus creates hiring problems – Up News Info

Amazon UK chief Doug Gurr emerged as a candidate for the BBC chief executive role, but sources told Up News Info that the coronavirus crisis has complicated the station's plans to have the best candidate field possible.

The Guardian reported Thursday that Gurr has joined a list of candidates to succeed Tony Hall, although Amazon said it does not comment on "rumors and speculation" and the BBC also declined to comment. Gurr joins a familiar field with BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie, BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore, and Will Lewis, the former Dow Jones CEO and editor of the Wall Street Journal. Sources suggest there may be other contenders on the list.

It has taken over three months to reach this point, and several high-profile people have been excluded from the process along the way. The Up News Info revealed last month that Jay Hunt, Apple's global video creative director for Europe, declined to be formally considered, while Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon was also ruled out. There has been widespread speculation in recent days that All3Media CEO Jane Turton is in the picture after being approached by BBC scouts, although it is unclear if her candidacy has advanced.

The Guardian said the dropouts mean the BBC is considering delaying interviews from June to September, which means a new DG may not be in place until 2021. A BBC spokesman denied this and said "there are no plans to conduct interviews in September. " Hall is not expected to resign until August at the earliest.

Although the BBC insists that there is no delay, industry experts have said that a number of problems have made life difficult for the company. The coronavirus pandemic has made meetings and interviews problematic, while it has also meant that some outside candidates have chosen to focus on the problems of their own companies, rather than finding themselves flirting with a new role. There have also been some doubts about the way in which BBC President Sir David Clementi has carried out the process.

A leading source summed up the thought: "It is a great opportunity now: the BBC is protected and it would be a great opportunity for a different person to have a different vision, but I don't think Clementi is that type of man." to be able to go find that person. It is a difficult time to recruit: if you are part of a company, the people in your company focus on doing the right thing. No one really wants to be distracted by talking about another role. It's quite complicated. "

Another source close to the process added that it was "ridiculous" and that Clementi had insisted on face-to-face meetings at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. A BBC source played down this, saying that video calling technology has been used and that Clementi has carried out the hiring process fairly and appropriately.

The Up News Info reported last month that Davie is considered to be the favorite, and industry insiders still consider that to be the case, and the head of BBC Studios is said to trust his credentials. His business experience is not in doubt, but some have asked if he has the right skills to be a creative leader.