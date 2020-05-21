Amazon deal discounts classic Sega Genesis Mini gaming console at $ 50

Today's Dealmaster is topped off by a good price on the Sega Genesis Mini, which has dropped to $ 50 at a handful of retailers. While we've seen the retro gaming console briefly drop to $ 40 during a couple of sales earlier this year, today's price is tied to the lowest we've seen on Amazon specifically since the holiday season. For reference, Sega originally sold the device for $ 80, and it usually costs $ 60 these days when it's available online.

We gave the Sega Genesis Mini a positive review when it launched last September. For strangers, this is a small retro console in the vein of Nintendo's NES Classic and SNES Classic, but with a built-in library of 42 games that were originally released for Sega Genesis. It recreates the original machine beautifully in a cuter, smaller package, and comes with two well-molded drivers, both of which are connectable via six-foot cables.

The most important part of the Genesis Mini is that it hits the library, mostly, at least when considering the licensing nightmares that would come with incorporating classic sports and media games into the machine. You still get a great list of RPGs, platform games, action games, and shoot-em-ups, ranging from the expected pet fee as the first two Sonic the Hedgehog games, Jim Earthwormand Ecco the dolphin, to classics like Brilliant force, Against: hard bodyand Gunstar heroesothers like Alisia Dragon and Dynamite Headdy it's worth playing even if their names don't ring today. They are all well emulated; The only critical point of our review was with a slight audio delay.

We would have liked for Sega to replicate its six-button gamepads instead of the older three-button units, and a game "rewind,quot; feature would have been nice. There are many ways to play older games like these without buying a new machine as well. But if you want to discover or re-engage in some classic games in a more authentic way, the Genesis Mini is a nice burst of nostalgia.

However, if you are not interested in taking a trip down the memory lane, we also have deals on USB-C hubs, Apple Watch, Bluetooth speakers and more. Take a look for yourself below.

Dealmaster has released his own newsletter! Sign up for a shorter, well-preserved list of the best tech deals on the web, meaningless, right to your inbox, and often before they hit the Up News Info homepage.

Note: Up News Info Technica can earn compensation for the sales of the links in this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 deals of the day

Sega Genesis Mini retro console for $ 49.99 on Amazon and GameStop (typically $ 60).

on Amazon and GameStop (typically $ 60). Anker PowerExpand + 5-in-1 USB-C hub – 3x USB 3.0, HDMI (4K 30Hz), Ethernet for $ 26.39 on Amazon (usually $ 33).

on Amazon (usually $ 33). AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 Cable (5,3 ft package) for $ 34.59 on Amazon (normally $ 43).

on Amazon (normally $ 43). 1-year Sony PlayStation Plus membership card for $ 33.99 on eBay (normally $ 60).

on eBay (normally $ 60). UE Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $ 119.99 on Amazon (usually $ 175).

on Amazon (usually $ 175). Google Nest Thermostat E smart thermostat for $ 139 at Amazon and BuyDig (usually $ 169).

at Amazon and BuyDig (usually $ 169). TP-Link Kasa HS210 smart light 3-way Wi-Fi light switch for $ 18.74 on Amazon (use code: 25 TRIO – normally $ 25).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 25). Anker PowerWave Base Pad Qi Wireless Charger – 10W Galaxy / 7.5W iPhone, without AC adapter for $ 10.99 on Amazon (normally $ 14).

on Amazon (normally $ 14). Google Home Max smart home speaker for $ 229 at Belk (normally $ 299).

at Belk (normally $ 299). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 5x USB-A 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, SDXC, Gigabit Ethernet, digital optical audio, analog input / output, 87 W charging for $ 229.99 on Amazon (normally $ 270).

Laptop and Desktop Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet PC – Intel Core i5-1035G4, 12.3-inch 27.3×1824, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + Surface Pro Type Cover (Black) for $ 1,299 on Amazon (typically $ 1,600).

on Amazon (typically $ 1,600). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 5x USB-A 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, SDXC, Gigabit Ethernet, digital optical audio, analog input / output, 87 W charging for $ 229.99 on Amazon (normally $ 270).

Enlarge / / Apex Legends It's free, but if you plan to buy their latest characters, you can save some money with today's deal. EA / Respawn %MINIFYHTML3255e8d8cb3dde59ea9ec3e56d6fbcaa13%

Video Game Deals

Apex Legends: Lifeline Edition (PS4, XB1): Includes 1,000 Apex Coins for $ 5.99 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $ 15).

at Amazon and Walmart (usually $ 15). Kingdom Hearts all-in-one package (PS4) for $ 39.99 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $ 50).

at Amazon and Walmart (usually $ 50). Anger 2 (PS4, XB1, PC) for $ 9.99 on Amazon (normally $ 30).

on Amazon (normally $ 30). Nioh 2 (PS4) for $ 39.99 on Amazon (usually $ 60).

on Amazon (usually $ 60). Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for $ 49.94 at Walmart (usually $ 60).

at Walmart (usually $ 60). Hitman 2: Gold Edition (PS4, XB1) for $ 29.99 at Walmart (usually $ 75).

at Walmart (usually $ 75). Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4) for $ 19.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $ 28).

at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $ 28). Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) for $ 39.99 on Amazon (normally $ 55).

on Amazon (normally $ 55). Persona 5 Royal – Steelbook Edition (PS4) for $ 49.99 on GameStop (typically $ 60).

on GameStop (typically $ 60). The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Full Edition (Change) to $ 44.99 on Amazon (usually $ 50).

on Amazon (usually $ 50). The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Full Edition (XB1, PS4, PC) for $ 14.99 on Microsoft, PlayStation Store, and Steam (typically $ 25).

on Microsoft, PlayStation Store, and Steam (typically $ 25). Light blue (XB1) for $ 9.99 at Microsoft (usually $ 20).

at Microsoft (usually $ 20). Fire watch (XB1) for $ 4.99 at Microsoft (usually $ 20).

at Microsoft (usually $ 20). Indivisible (PS4) for $ 16.94 on Amazon (normally $ 25).

on Amazon (normally $ 25). Trover saves the universe (PS4, PSVR) for $ 17.97 on Amazon (normally $ 24).

on Amazon (normally $ 24). Monster Hunter: World (PS4) for $ 15.09 on Amazon (normally $ 20).

on Amazon (normally $ 20). Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (XB1, Switch) for $ 18.74 at Microsoft and Nintendo eShop (usually $ 25).

at Microsoft and Nintendo eShop (usually $ 25). Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Change) to $ 14.99 at Nintendo eShop (usually $ 25).

at Nintendo eShop (usually $ 25). Make an order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, XB1, PC) for $ 49.94 on Amazon (usually $ 60).

Enlarge / / Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Kyle orland

Game offers

1-year Sony PlayStation Plus membership card for $ 33.99 on eBay (normally $ 60).

on eBay (normally $ 60). Sega Genesis Mini retro console for $ 49.99 on Amazon and GameStop (typically $ 60).

on Amazon and GameStop (typically $ 60). Logitech G613 Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard – Romer G Switches for $ 69.99 on Amazon (normally $ 80).

on Amazon (normally $ 80). HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Cherry MX Brown Switches for $ 99.99 on Amazon (usually $ 120).

on Amazon (usually $ 120). Razer Junglecat, Android game controller for $ 84.99 on Amazon (normally $ 100).

TV offers and home entertainment

Roku Smart Soundbar + 4K Media Transmitter Soundbar for $ 149.99 on Amazon (normally $ 180).

on Amazon (normally $ 180). Polk Command Bar Smart Sound Bar + Wireless Subwoofer for $ 199 on Amazon (normally $ 235).

Electronics Offers

Smart home deals

Accessories and various offers