Amazon's Seberg starring Kristen Stewart: review

Why don't we talk more about what happened to Jean Seberg? An elegant It Girl that bounces between the United States and Paris, the actress became one of the most indelible heroines of the French New Wave in Jean-Luc Godard's 1960 film. Panting-Ironic considering she was an American, though her career as a serious actress collapsed just as she seemed to be taking off. The reason is that the FBI was brutally investigating her for financially supporting the Black Panthers.

The story of the FBI investigation into Seberg, which included wiretapping at her home, monitoring her while she was traveling, and publishing a fake news report who incorrectly reported that a member of the Black Panther group was the father of her son, is the focus of Seberg, a movie starring Kristen Stewart as an actress and activist. It is a scandalous and backward story, especially since Hollywood is still recovering from an avalanche of recent stories detailing cheating and violence within the film industry. A Seberg biopic had been in the works for years without success, with Jodie Foster and Winona Ryder each attached star in different stages of the project. But Seberg drops the ball, approaches the story and the actress's harassment at the hands of the government with surprising cowardice, adopting an unfounded "both sides" stance when portraying the FBI investigation.

The film meets Seberg in the early 1960s, leafing through boring scripts in his glass casket from a Hollywood house, pining for a greater purpose. So when he meets Black Power activist Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie) on a flight, Seberg decides to help the movement. He begins a brief relationship with Jamal and writes several checks for thousands of dollars to the Panthers. This leads the FBI's COINTELPRO program, then targets the civil rights movement along with any other groups they deem "subversive" to follow Seberg.

Stewart portrays Seberg charmingly as a naive, young actress who grows increasingly shaky in her paranoia. She talks of hearing "little clicks on the line" following her and demanding that unknown faces on movie sets be banished for fear they are an FBI plant. Stewart is still found in movies that sound brilliant on paper: a Lizzie Borden thriller with Chloë Sevigny, a film by JT LeRoy, a Charlie's Angels new version, which end up limping, critically criticized and not seen because of their own fault. The same can happen with SebergNot because Stewart isn't great at it, but because the movie doesn't seem to realize that she's the only good thing about it.

It is unclear why the FBI viewed Seberg as such a dramatic threat, other than that the organization disliked his sex life and the fact that a famous white woman was dating black radicals. G.C. Moore, an FBI official who ran part of the program, repeatedly referred to Seberg as a "promiscuous white actress perverted by sex." The Washington Post reported. There are nuances of that line of thinking in the largely fictional FBI officials who follow Seberg in the film, and one complains of the lack of a "shit cable" in the Seberg hotel room because the FBI director J. Edgar Hoover wanted to "hear the bed springs creak. But Seberg also invents a sense of morality in these men that seems to have never existed in the form of the character Jack Soloman (Jack O & # 39; Connell), a young man agent who begins to fear that the project is out of control, going so far as to warn Seberg of his followers.

The Solomon character inexplicably takes up as much screen time as Seberg, and is made to be a hero trying to tone down aggressive research. That the film allocates this story so long – his family life, his inner turmoil – is strange, as this man never existed and the FBI never fully considered the destruction of Seberg's life and career. After Seberg read the fake news report about his baby in 1970, he attempted suicide and then aborted. Eventually, Seberg sued and won for defamation, but withdrew, saying that she "laughed out loud" after the baby's death. It wasn't until after his mysterious suicide in 1979, when his body discovered in the back of his blanket-wrapped car, that the FBI admitted to planting the article, and the extent of its surveillance only became apparent after the documents were released after a Freedom of Information request.

Viewers don't need to see the FBI side of Seberg's story, redeemed through the film's artistic license because the organization has already told it and shaped it for decades. In the form of his heroic fictional FBI agent, Seberg Make up an FBI apology that never existed, and probably never will.