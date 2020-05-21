Apple and Google's COVID-19 notification system won't work in a vacuum

Last month, before Google and Apple announced their joint effort to enable COVID-19 exposure notifications, I wrote about the problem with using Bluetooth-based solutions for contact tracking. The main problem is getting a significant number of people to download any app in the first place, public health officials told me. And now that such applications are launching in the United States, we are seeing how big the challenge is.

Here's Caroline Haskins writing Tuesday at Buzzfeed:

Utah Governor Gary Herbert said April 22 that the Healthy Together app would be an integral part of the state's recovery: "This app will provide public health workers with the information they need to understand and contain the pandemic. and help Utahns get back to daily life. " The state spent $ 2.75 million to purchase the app and is paying a $ 300,000 monthly maintenance fee, according to contracts obtained by BuzzFeed News. But as of May 18, only 45,000 of the state's 3.2 million people had downloaded Healthy Together, according to Twenty.

That's about 1.4 percent adoption, well below the 60 percent or so that public health officials say is necessary for exposure notifications to be effective. And it bodes ill for other states' efforts to distribute their own apps, particularly in a world where the federal response continues to be confusing and even counterproductive.

But today came a new reason for hope, in the form of an official launch of the Apple / Google exposure notification protocol. The system, which allows official public health apps to use Bluetooth functions at the system level to help identify potential new cases of COVID-19, is now available as an update for iOS and Android. So far, three states are working on projects, Russell Brandom reported in The edge:

Alabama is developing an app in connection with a team from the University of Alabama, while the University of Medicine at South Carolina is running a similar project in collaboration with the state health agency. In particular, North Dakota plans to incorporate the system into its Care19 application, which generated significant user criticism in its early versions. "As we respond to this unprecedented public health emergency, we invite other states to join us in leveraging smartphone technologies to strengthen existing contact localization efforts," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum in a statement, "that are critical to achieving communities and economies." back on track. "

In a call to reporters today, Apple and Google said that 22 countries have received access to the API to date. Later this year, an iOS and Android update will allow people to start participating in the program even if they haven't downloaded an official public health app yet.

But as we have discussed here before, the best designed technology interventions will not be effective if they are not supported by contact tracing and the isolation of new cases. So let's see how we are doing on those fronts.

"Contact Tracking,quot; was the name that was originally given to the Apple / Google initiative, before the companies recognized that what they were doing did not meet that standard. The term refers to contacting people who may have been exposed to a disease and directing them to tests and other resources, and the current consensus view is that this work is best done by humans. The Apple / Google system, which has been renamed "exposure notification," is intended to increase the work of human contact trackers.

Across the United States and the world, public health departments are hiring people as contact trackers. Authorities estimate that we will need at least 100,000 of those workers in the United States, and by April 11,000 had already been hired. California and Massachusetts began hiring early; Illinois, Georgia and Texas are among the states that have followed it. Clearly there is much more work to be done, and quickly, but here is a case where federal inaction has not entirely prevented states from developing a response. (However, more federal money would help hire contact trackers.)

And what about isolating new cases? This is the process by which people infected with COVID-19 temporarily move to government-run facilities for care in an environment where they are unlikely to transmit the disease to others. Israel and Denmark are among the countries that have been using such facilities. San Francisco, in a possible step toward a contact isolation program, has begun paying to accommodate homeless people in hotels as a measure to reduce the spread of the disease.

Lyman Stone defends the rapid deployment of contact isolation in the Washington Post. He envisions a world in which people are fined for not complying with isolation orders, but also one in which the facilities themselves are nice enough for people to voluntarily accept the idea:

This system also encourages compliance because centralized facilities would provide isolated people with all of their basic needs (plus daily supervision so that they receive treatment if they become ill). Food and medicine can be delivered, the WiFi connection would be free, and governments should provide financial compensation for lost work time. And since covid-19 is much less dangerous for children, families could choose to have their children quarantined with them or separately, whichever they prefer. All this would require legislation by state governments, but none of that is unfeasible. Unfortunately, contact isolation sounds scary to many people. It evokes images of internment, stigmatization or family separation. But the truth is that the reduction of our freedoms would be minuscule compared to the blockades of all of society that Americans have been enduring.

At a time when we are all looking for answers to the pandemic, an approach that combines testing, tracing, and isolation seems to be the safest thing we have, minus a vaccine. Caroline Chen looked at the investigation Tuesday at ProPublica:

The researchers in the United Kingdom used a model to simulate the effects of various mitigation and containment strategies. The researchers estimated that isolating symptomatic cases would reduce transmission by 32%. But combining isolation with manual contact tracking of all contacts reduced transmission by 61%. If contact tracing could only track acquaintances, but not all contacts, transmission would still drop by 57%. A second study, using a model based on the Boston metropolitan area, found that as long as 50% of symptomatic infections were identified and 40% of their contacts were tracked, the consequent reduction in transmission would be enough to allow reopening. of the economy without overloading the health system. The researchers chose Boston because of the quality of the data available, according to lead author Yamir Moreno, a professor at the Institute for Biocomputing and Complex Systems Physics at the University of Zaragoza in Spain. "For other places, these percentages will change, however, the fact that the best intervention is testing, contact tracking, and quarantine remains," he said.

The Apple / Google collaboration represents an opportunity to use the sheer size and power of business to make a positive contribution to public health during a crisis. But it will only be one piece of the puzzle, and not necessarily one of the bigger pieces, either. The good news is that we increasingly understand how COVID-19 can be controlled. The open question is whether the United States government, which we have entrusted with the job of keeping all of us safe, will do whatever it takes to make this happen.

⭐ Twitter will not add a "misleading,quot; tag to an article shared by Trump & # 39; s Campaign manager Brad Parscale says hydroxychloroquine has a "90 percent chance of helping,quot; patients with COVID-19. Although the claim is misleading, Twitter says it will not add a tag because the link does not contain a direct call to action. Here's Adi Robertson at The edge:

%MINIFYHTML2f0b9e31abda77514e2c2f3ac78726cb13%

The incident is early proof of Twitter's growing fight against misleading medical information. This month, Twitter began tagging tweets that made false or disputed claims about the new coronavirus, in addition to removing misinformation that could cause harm. However, a company spokesperson said the tweet "does not currently violate Twitter Rules and does not qualify for tagging." Twitter says it prioritizes tweets that contain a potentially damaging call to action; they are messages that encouraged people to damage 5G cell towers, for example. He says he won't step in to tag all tweets that contain unverified or disputed information about the coronavirus. So far, Facebook has also not made a call on whether history violates its rules against disinformation. But a Facebook spokesperson said The edge the item is likely eligible for factual verification. The platform typically marks content that is fully or partially branded as false, warns users, and reduces their reach.

China has launched a Twitter offensive in the information war COVID-19. Twitter output from China's official sites has nearly doubled since January, and the number of diplomatic Twitter accounts has tripled. In recent days, these accounts have been spreading a conspiracy theory that the virus comes from a government laboratory in the United States. (Anna Schecter / NBC)

This is how "Plandemic,quot; went from being a niche conspiracy video about COVID-19 to a conventional phenomenon. This account includes a detailed look at who shared what and when. (Sheera Frenkel, Ben Decker and Davey Alba / The New York Times)

Israeli watchdog NSO Group created a web domain that appeared to belong to Facebook to lure targets to click on links that would install the company's powerful phone hacking technology. Facebook is already suing the surveillance company for exploiting a vulnerability in WhatsApp to allow NSO customers to hack phones remotely. (Joseph Cox / Vice)

Facebook He hired Aparna Patrie, a Senate court attorney, to his public policy team amid ongoing antitrust scrutiny. Patrie served as an attorney for the committee under Senator Richard Blumenthal. (Keturah Hetrick / LegiStorm)

Google signed an agreement with the US Department of Defense. USA to develop cloud technology designed to detect and respond to cyber threats. The news comes two years after workers at the search giant protested Google's contract with the Pentagon for the Maven Project, an initiative that used AI to improve analysis of drone images. (Richard Nieva / CNET)

A Singapore judge sentenced a man to death through a Zoom call for his role in a drug business. It is one of two known cases in which a capital sentence has been issued remotely. (John Geddie / Reuters)

The deployment of Twitch & # 39; s The Security Advisory Council has been a disaster. This piece argues. The group is supposed to advise on security and harassment issues, and one of the council members has already become a target of harassment since joining. (Nathan Grayson / Kotaku)

⭐ ByteDance the valuation has risen to more than $ 100 billion in recent private equity transactions. The news reflects expectations that TikTok's parent company will continue to attract new advertisers. Here are Lulu Yilun Chen from Bloomberg, Vinicy Chan, Katie Roof, and Zheping Huang:

"ByteDance's commerce reflects the global wave of consumers who agree that ByteDance can displace Facebook as the leading social network," said Andrea Walne, a partner at Manhattan Venture Partners who follows secondary markets. (…) ByteDance has become a powerful online force powered in part by a brief TikTok video platform that has assaulted American teens. Investors are eager to get a slice of a company that draws some 1.5 billion monthly active users to a family of apps that includes Douyin, the Chinese twin of TikTok, as well as the Toutiao news service. That despite the fact that US lawmakers raise privacy and censorship concerns about how it works. This week, he hunted Walt Disney Co. broadcast tsar Kevin Mayer to become the CEO of TikTok.

⭐ Twitter It is testing a way to allow you to limit how many people can reply to your tweets. If you are part of the test, when you compose a tweet, you can select whether to allow responses from everyone, the people you follow or just the people you mention. There are many interesting implications here regarding bullying and abuse, as well as free expression. Jay Peters in The edge has the story:

Limiting who can reply to your tweets could help prevent abuse and harassment on the platform. By keeping responses to a limited group of people, in theory, you could have more thoughtful and focused conversations with the people you choose without the risk of trolls jumping into the conversation.

Facebook The new AI tool will automatically identify the items that people put up for sale. The company's "universal product recognition model,quot; uses artificial intelligence to identify consumer goods, from furniture to fast fashion and fast cars. (James Vincent / The edge)

Deutsche Bank analysts say Facebook Boosting online shopping could generate a jump of $ 30 billion in annual revenue. The company will earn money from transaction fees, as well as a possible increase in advertising dollars. (Rob Price / Business Insider)

Mark Zuckerberg went to CBS to talk about stores. The interview also falls under Facebook's responsibility to manage misinformation on the platform.

Facebook It will limit offices to 25 percent occupancy, put people on shifts, and require temperature controls when it allows employees to return to their workplaces in July. Staff will also have to wear masks in the office when there is no social distance. (Mark Gurman and Kurt Wagner / Bloomberg)

Video chat tools like Get together, Focus, Bluejeans serve as a meeting emulators. They try to copy and repeat the form of the meeting, but they don't capture the actual interactions, this writer argues. True! (Paul Ford / Cabling)

Focus it suspended its free service to people in China. Starting May 1, individual free users can no longer organize meetings on Zoom, but will still be able to join them. (Yifan Yu / Nikkei)

Youtube Reminders were added before bedtime to help people disconnect late at night. The feature is part of a broader set of YouTube screen time and wellness tools launched in 2018 as part of Google's Digital Wellness initiative. A delightful throwback to the days when we were concerned with screen time. (Nick Statt / The edge)

The secure messaging application Signal Added PINs, a new feature to help people move their profiles across devices. The measure aims to make the company less dependent on phone numbers as the primary identification of its users. (Bijan Stephen / The edge)

People are hiding their flaws in social distance from social media, a reversal of the typical use of Instagram where people once bragged about their social activities. All the secret quarantine relationships that are happening now will make a great Netflix series in 2025. (Kaitlyn Tiffany / The atlantic)

Students do not pass AP tests because the College Board Test Portal does not support the default photo format on iPhones. Students now have to spend weeks studying before taking the exam again. Interfaces are important! Someone should start a newsletter about them! (Monica Chin / The edge)

