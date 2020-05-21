Ariana Grande remembers Manchester Arena bombing with heavy heart ahead of third anniversary

Three years have passed since the tragic bombing of the Manchester Arena and Ariana Grande's heart still feels heavy for it. The singer took to her GI Stories to share a moving message about it, making it very clear that she is still deeply affected by it.

On a black background, Ari wrote: & # 39; I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to all those who feel the sadness and the tremendous heaviness of the anniversary that is coming this week, not a day goes by that this does not affect you and all of us still. I will be thinking about you all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts, prayers are with you always ".

As you probably remember, on May 22, 2017, a terrorist attack occurred at one of Ariana Grande's concerts as part of her tour at the time.

Explosive was detonated outside the compound, Manchester Arena, as a result 22 lives were lost and 139 were injured.

Subsequently, Ariana hosted the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which featured many other singers and rappers, including: Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, The Black Eyed Peas, Liam Gallagher, Justin Bieber, Mac Miller, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, and more.

The event was intended to raise money for the wounded as well as for the families of the dead and managed to raise millions.

Ari returned to Manchester two years later, in August last year to perform at the Pride event held at the Mayfield Depot.

In March, the terrorist's brother was convicted of murder.

In March, Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of Manchester Arena attacker Salman Abedi, was tried to assassinate the wounded and conspire with his terrorist brother to detonate the bomb.

A judge in charge of the case announced that his sentence will be carried out at a later date so that the families of the victims can also attend.



