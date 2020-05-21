Arjun Kapoor reveals that he did not touch his mother's room years after his death.



The loss of a parent is a void that can never be filled. Arjun Kapoor lost his mother in 2012, just a few weeks before his Ishaqzaade debut. The actor regrets that his mother was unable to see him on the big screen. Surely we can say that he has made her proud.



In a recent interview, Arjun revealed how he deals with his great loss. He said eight years have passed since his mother passed away, but he still finds it difficult to deal with it. Arjun said: “Eight years have passed, but I am still not an expert in dealing with that. Not that I can give him any kind of opinion because every day is a new fight. It is as if your spine is broken and they tell you to walk. "





Arjun Kapoor further added that he did not touch his mother's room for six years after his death. Allow the memories to continue … "But then it's not normal to have a completely closed room forever when you don't have a place in the house, right? But it's just that for me and Anshula, this house is her. So everyone the days I go out, I make people happy, I make myself happy, I work, I act in movies, I celebrate being a star and there are love and selfies, mace aa raha hai, shooting kar rahe ho, you are living the dream job. And then, When you come home, I can't tell you what I did. Then you feel incomplete. Whatever you do, that emptiness will remain. Therefore, you cannot deal with it beyond doing it as it happens. You have to be spontaneous and understand it. , accept it, smile, bittersweet, think of it in a positive way, and then move on. "