Artem Chigvintsev looks at a $ 1 million ring for Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev wanted more with Nikki Bella, But at what price?
On this brand new night Total fine, viewers watched as the former Dancing with the stars pro and E! the personality struggled to get on the same page about his future. The whole drama started when the retired WWE superstar decided he was going to freeze his eggs, but he didn't want to involve his love.
Although Nikki understandably didn't want to rush things with her Russian-born boyfriend, Artem was upset that he was left out of the conversation.
"It made me feel like maybe she doesn't see this association and this relationship goes beyond what it is," said the 37-year-old dancer in a confessional. "It is a difficult accomplishment, because I want more. I am ready for more."
Artem later expressed his doubts and hopes to Nikki's twin. Brie Bella. For starters, Artem felt that he and Nikki were in "so many different places,quot; when it came to their relationship.
"I am not going to tell him what to do, that is not my place, he is his own person. He can do whatever he wants," he shared with Brie. "But at the same time, I definitely want to have children. Like, that's not even an argument."
With a sad look, he added: "But, if she doesn't feel like this, then we are definitely in the wrong relationship, you know?"
Having discussed a possible proposal with Nikki, the co-founder of Belle Radici was able to give a much-needed insight into her twin's hot and cold ways.
"I always feel like my sister really wanted to be a wife and a mother. But every time she gets close to that, she gets scared," Brie explained to the Total fine camera. "And I really feel like my sister is really afraid of commitment. My sister is afraid of being tied up and I think it comes from my parents' relationship."
Regardless of his concern, Artem made it clear that he wanted to "marry (Nikki), eventually." After Artem scoffed that he had never been "buying rings before," Brie offered to help.
"By the way, mine is 1.9 carats,quot; Daniel BryanThe wife said of her ring. "I always hear my sister say she would really like a five."
"Great, I'm going to sell my liver," he joked in response.
Towards the end of the episode, Nikki and Artem had a candid relationship about their relationship. After realizing that Artem just wanted to be included in big conversations, Nikki invited her boyfriend to move in permanently.
"Are you sure?" I ask.
"Yes, I'm positive! I won't come back to that," Nikki assured her of her love.
After this big step, Artem decided he wanted Brie to take him to buy the ring. "I see Nicole as my forever companion," Artem said in a confessional. "The whole conversation about moving together really made me feel like, well, this is what's going on."
However, while at Goldstein Diamonds, Artem was surprised by the great price tags. When the jeweler showed Artem's flares, which ranged from $ 80,000 to $ 1 million, the professional dancer began to sweat.
"We need water for Artem," the jeweler joked.
Understandably, Artem was overwhelmed as he wanted to give Nikki a ring he deserved. However, that was not one that he could necessarily afford.
"I feel bad for Artem right now because hearing these prices is dying inside," Brie joked later. "I feel like I'm going to have to get him out of here. Poor boy!"
Will Artem give Nikki the ring of her dreams? For that answer, tune in to next week's episode!
