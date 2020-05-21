Artem Chigvintsev looks at a $ 1 million ring for Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev wanted more with Nikki Bella, But at what price?

On this brand new night Total fine, viewers watched as the former Dancing with the stars pro and E! the personality struggled to get on the same page about his future. The whole drama started when the retired WWE superstar decided he was going to freeze his eggs, but he didn't want to involve his love.

Although Nikki understandably didn't want to rush things with her Russian-born boyfriend, Artem was upset that he was left out of the conversation.

"It made me feel like maybe she doesn't see this association and this relationship goes beyond what it is," said the 37-year-old dancer in a confessional. "It is a difficult accomplishment, because I want more. I am ready for more."

Artem later expressed his doubts and hopes to Nikki's twin. Brie Bella. For starters, Artem felt that he and Nikki were in "so many different places,quot; when it came to their relationship.

"I am not going to tell him what to do, that is not my place, he is his own person. He can do whatever he wants," he shared with Brie. "But at the same time, I definitely want to have children. Like, that's not even an argument."