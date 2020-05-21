As a Saudi official went into hiding abroad, his family became a target at home

But since 2017, Saad Aljabri has been lying in Canada, fearing for his life and resisting growing pressure from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to return to Saudi Arabia, according to his son and associates.
That pressure campaign has now gripped Mr. Aljabri's family.
Since March, two of his adult children and one of his brothers have been arrested by Saudi security forces and held incommunicado, Aljabri's son said in a telephone interview.
"Weeks have passed and we don't know where they are," said the son, Dr. Khalid Aljabri, who also lives in Canada. "They were kidnapped from their beds. I don't even know if they are alive or dead. "
The Saudi authorities have not confirmed the arrests, and officials at the Saudi embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment on Aljabri or the arrests.
It is common in some countries in the Middle East for authorities to pressure someone by arresting or threatening their relatives. At the same time, the 2018 murder of Saudi dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul raised the risk for people like Aljabri, who once felt safe outside the kingdom.
Mr. Aljabri's son and former United States officials who worked with him say that Prince Mohammed, widely known by his initials, MBS, wants to force Mr. Aljabri to return to Saudi Arabia because he fears leaving someone in general who I had access to so much secret information.
"The broader problem is that MBS is nervous about anyone outside of its control," said Gerald M. Feierstein, senior vice president of the Middle East Institute in Washington, who dealt with Mr. Aljabri while serving as ambassador for the United States in Yemen.
Mr. Aljabri was immersed in so many sensitive topics during his decades of intelligence that he would know "where the bodies are buried,quot; in Saudi Arabia, possibly including unflattering information about Prince Mohammed, Feierstein said.
Mr. Aljabri's intelligence career ended as a victim of the fight between two powerful princes over who would rule Saudi Arabia, and has become the latest example of how far Prince Mohammed will go to crush potential threats.
Prince Mohammed, 34, persecuted numerous perceived critics and rivals at home and abroad, including Khashoggi, who was assassinated after publishing critical opinion columns on Prince Mohammed in The Washington Post.
Mr. Aljabri was never a public critic of Prince Mohammed, but he was a staunch ally of Prince Mohammed's main rival to the crown prince, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.
Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who headed the Home Office, He was arrested in March, apparently because he had been privately complaining about how the crown prince ran the kingdom.
Aljabri, a linguist and computer scientist with a doctorate in artificial intelligence from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, worked in the Home Office for nearly four decades, earning the rank of major general, serving as the right hand man for Prince Mohammed bin Nayef. and be appointed to a cabinet level post by King Salman.
He spoke better English and was more outgoing than his boss, and had relations with intelligence officials from the United States, Great Britain and other countries.
US officials said Aljabri played a key role in many of the kingdom's most sensitive security issues, including fighting al-Qaeda and protecting Saudi oil facilities. Mr. Aljabri declined to comment for this article.
Its main US interlocutors were officials from the Central Intelligence Agency, but the diplomatic cables published by WikiLeaks detail their discussions with other officials on issues such as Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, terrorist financing and Iran's regional ambitions.
"Saad Aljabri was a good guy, period, and I think everyone who dealt with him appreciated him," Feierstein said. "He was smart, he was serious, he worked hard, and he was well disposed to the United States, a good partner for us."
Mr. Aljabri developed such close relationships with United States officials that some attended his children's weddings.
Bruce Riedel, a former C.I.A. Now an officer at the Brookings Institution, he said the Interior Ministry's vast surveillance apparatus gave him a treasure trove of the kingdom's secrets, including the activities of members of the royal family, corruption schemes and crime.
"Your files will be the catalog of all adverse incidents, from the truly illegal to the perhaps embarrassing," said Riedel.
While Western officials assume Mr. Aljabri's knowledge of those secrets lies behind the crown prince's efforts to return him to Saudi Arabia, two people briefed on his case, one American and one Saudi, said the Saudi authorities have justified the efforts by accusing Mr. Aljabri of corruption.
The two people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information, said that Aljabri is accused of using his position to accumulate a personal fortune and that the prince wanted the money back.
The Saudi authorities have not released any corruption allegations against Mr. Aljabri.
Prince Mohammed shot to power after his father, King Salman, ascended the throne in 2015, and Mr. Aljabri's position faltered when Prince Mohammed rose.
In late 2015, Mr. Aljabri was dismissed from his ministry job by royal order, a decision that he and his boss learned only when aired on television.
He was abroad in 2017 when Prince Mohammed he pushed Prince Mohammed bin Nayef aside to become crown prince. Prince Mohammed Bin Nayef was placed under house arrest and his assets were frozen, and Aljabri, worried that he would face a similar fate, decided not to return to Saudi Arabia, his son said.
One of the people briefed on the Aljabri case said he had not settled in the United States despite deep ties there because he was concerned that the Trump administration would send him back to Saudi Arabia if Prince Mohammed asked. President Trump has made a close relationship with Saudi Arabia key to his Middle East policy, and his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, he is near Prince Mohammed.
When Mr. Aljabri left the kingdom, two of his eight children remained, and the Saudi authorities began to impose restrictions on them to pressure their father to return, Dr. Aljabri said. The remaining two children, Sarah, 20, and Omar, 21, had planned to study in the United States, Dr. Aljabri said, but within hours of Prince Mohammed's promotion to crown prince, the brothers learned of that they were forbidden to leave the kingdom. .
Later, their bank accounts were frozen and they were summoned for questioning and told to encourage their father to return home, Dr. Aljabri said.
On March 16, security forces arrived at Aljabri's home in Riyadh at dawn and took Sarah and Omar Aljabri from their beds, Dr. Aljabri said. Last week, authorities arrested Aljabri's brother, Abdulrahman Aljabri, a professor of electrical engineering educated in the United States in his 60s, Dr. Aljabri said.
The family has become increasingly concerned as the weeks have passed without word from their relatives. So, in addition to breaking their silence in an interview with The New York Times, they He hired a Washington lobbying firm to press for the release of his relatives.
"They are hostages and the rescue is my father's return," said Dr. Aljabri. "MBS is all about tying up loose ends, and decided my dad is the greatest."
Eric Schmitt contributed reporting from Washington.