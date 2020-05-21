Astronomers think they've just seen a planet born – BGR

A baby planet was discovered by scientists using the Very Large Telescope in Chile.

The object, a rotating mass of matter surrounding a central point in space, is believed to be the first planet in progress seen by scientists.

As the telescope technology improves, our ability to study and understand what is happening in other star systems will grow.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Planets don't come out of nowhere. They can be formed in different ways, but one thing is consistent with all of them: all the matter that makes up a planet was, at some point in the past, free of all the other particles that now surround it.

Now, astronomers using the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory have discovered what they believe to be a planet in the midst of its birth. A central point in a rotating mass of dust and gas, it may be the first baby planet seen by humans.

As ESO explains in a new blog post, the mass of material was seen orbiting a young star named AB Aurigae. The planet in progress looks like a giant storm in space, but in reality it is a collection of matter that slowly fuses into a solid form. Or, at least, that's what astronomers expect.

"Thousands of exoplanets have been identified so far, but little is known about how they form," Anthony Boccaletti, lead author of an article on the discovery published in the journal. Astronomy and astrophysicshe said in a statement. "We need to look at very young systems to really capture the moment planets form."

The Very Large Telescope may have allowed scientists to see the same thing, although it is difficult to know for sure. Some planetary formation models have hinted at the possibility of twisted and spinning shapes that precede the birth of a baby planet. It makes sense, according to the researchers.

%MINIFYHTMLadabf840636dac0ebaa80c8917491e8113%

"The twist is expected from some theoretical models of planet formation," explains Anne Dutrey, co-author of the paper. "It corresponds to the connection of two spirals, one that coils inward from the planet's orbit and the other that expands outward, which meet at the planet's location. They allow gas and dust from the disk to accumulate in the planet in formation and make it grow ”.

Eventually, all or almost all of the matter that rotates in space around the center point will become part of the new planet. This process is believed to take billions of years, so we are unlikely to see the end product in our lives. Still, it's amazing to see it in its current state.

Going forward, the researchers point out that the extremely large Telescope (don't you love these naming conventions?) That's currently under development will offer an even clearer view of exoplanets, and perhaps give us a better idea of ​​what's exactly happening with this particular baby planet.