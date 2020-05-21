‘Avatar 2’ returns to production in New Zealand after coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

Oscar winner Titanic Producer Jon Landau showed a photo on Instagram of Avatar 2 together with a special message:

"Our #Avatar sets are ready, and we couldn't be more excited to return to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high-speed forward command ship (below) and the Picador jet boat (above ), I can't wait to share more, "said the producer. This is all important news, with Avatar Arguably the first major studio film to return to production as all filming closed in mid-March for the safety of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Up News Info was the first to inform him that the New Zealand government approved its health and safety protocols after COVID-19, allowing film and television production to resume. This is a great advantage for any Hollywood production, like Avatar 2, filming there, since the productions of EE. USA They have been largely closed around the world for some time.

20th Studios ’ Avatar 2 will be released by Disney on December 17, 2021. Last summer, Avengers Endgame Stole AvatarIts record as the highest grossing movie of all time, beating the 2009 film directed by James Cameron, $ 2,797B at $ 2.79B.

%MINIFYHTML7abed2d47d1cbe9dfdd64fcfff91802213%