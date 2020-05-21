B-1B Bombers of the US Air Force USA They fly over Sweden for the first time – Upnews Info

The US Air Force USA In Europe and the Air Force announced Wednesday that two B-1B Lancers from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, are flying over Sweden for the first time.

The service said B-1s flew over Sweden to integrate with Swedish fighter jets Jas 39 Gripen while conducting close air support training with ground teams from Sweden's Joint Terminal Attack Controller in the Vidsel Range.

Sweden is not a member of NATO but is a partner country. In 2014, Sweden signed a host country agreement with NATO allowing allied forces to conduct joint training exercises in the country.

"Long-range bomber training missions strengthen our strong partnerships with allies in Europe and Africa and show our ability to respond globally from anywhere," said the commander of the US Air Force. USA In Europe and Africa, General Jeff Harrigian. "This mission further enhances our interoperability capabilities by taking innovative steps to engage our partners to generate integrated operations."

A KT-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, and a Dutch KDC-10 from 334 Squadron, RNLAF Eindhoven Air Base, The Netherlands, allowed the B-1 to complete the outward journey and Returning from Ellsworth Air Force Base non-stop, while also providing air refueling support to our partner nation aircraft.

During the flight, the B-1s were escorted by Royal Air Force typhoons over the United Kingdom.

As Barents Observer reported, the Norwegian Defense Command says Wednesday's exercise is "one of the largest of its kind, and several trained allies and partners alongside the United States' B-1B."

The B-1B bomber is one of three types of American strategic bombers. The other two are the stealth plane B-2 and B-52.

Norwegian F-35s were flying alongside the B-2 in March this year in Icelandic airspace and over the North Atlantic. Last November, Norwegian F-16s followed three United States B-52 bombers across the north to the Barents Sea.

The Norwegian army says such joint flight missions are a high priority.

"Today we have performed complex flight operations with advanced systems, both on the ground and in the air," says Lt. Col. Ståle Nymoen. He is the commander of Squadron 332 that operates the F-35s from Ørland Air Base.

In Sweden, the exercise included refueling the Jas 39 Gripen fighter jets of a US tanker KC-135.