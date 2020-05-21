Beating the state of Ohio is much more than a Michigan problem in the Big Ten

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh did the media round on Wednesday and answered the most obvious question when it comes to the 2020 season.

"We have to beat the state of Ohio," Harbaugh told Mike Tirico on the NBC Sports Network radio program "Lunch Talk." "Nothing infuriates us more than that, or me. That is what we are working on every day. We have defeated everyone else, but we have not overcome them."

Harbaugh has a 47-18 record in five seasons with the Wolverines, but the most frequent appointment is a 0-5 record against Ohio State. The Buckeyes have dominated The Game for the past eight seasons and come from a third consecutive Big Ten championship.

That speaks to the broader problem within the Big Ten. The state of Ohio is not just Michigan's problem. Buckeyes are everyone's problem.

Here's a team-by-team look at each Big Ten team's last win against the Buckeyes:

Big Ten vs. the State of Ohio

EQUIPMENT LAST PROFIT LAST PATH WON LOSING STREAK Indiana 1988 (41-7) 1987 (31-10) 25 Minnesota 2000 (29-17) 2000 (29-17) eleven Northwest 2004 (33-27) 1971 (14-10) 8 Illinois 2007 (28-21) 2007 (28-21) 9 9 Wisconsin 2010 (31-18) 2003 (17-10) 8 Nebraska 2011 (34-27) – 5 5 Michigan 2011 (40-34) 2000 (38-26) 8 Michigan state 2015 (17-14) 2015 (17-16) 4 4 Penn State 2016 (24-21) 2011 (20-14) 3 Iowa 2017 (55-24) 1991 (16-9) 0 0 Purdue 2018 (49-20) 1988 (31-26) 0 0

Maryland and Rutgers have yet to claim their first victory against the Buckeyes. There are some surprising statistical trends to remove from that domain of the conference.

– Ohio State had a 78-11 record in Big Ten play in the past decade, the best conference record of all FBS schools. Alabama is second with 76-11.

– Since Urban Meyer took over in 2012, Ohio State has lost a Big Ten home game, a 17-16 loss to Michigan State at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2015.

– The Buckeyes lost just three Big Ten games at The Shoe in the 2010s. Michigan State won twice (2015, 2011) and Penn State also beat Ohio State in 2011.

That says the Big Ten problem is winning at Ohio State. The only losses at the Buckeyes conference in the past three years were road trips in Iowa and Purdue, mind-blowing explosions that kept the Ohio State out of the college football playoff.

Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska and Michigan visit Ohio Stadium this season.

That will be Michigan's biggest stumbling block since its last victory at The Shoe was in 2000. Drew Henson led the Wolverines to a 38-26 victory in John Cooper's final season with the Buckeyes. It has been so long.

The gap between that victory in 2000 and Harbaugh's guarantee of beating Ohio State as a player in 1986 is 14 years. Now Michigan is looking for its first victory at The Shoe in 20 years.

That is a problem that Harbaugh is still trying to solve as a coach.

"That is what we have to do," he said. "Defeat them, win a championship, get into the playoffs, win a national championship."